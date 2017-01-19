Up on the Marquee: PRESENT LAUGHTER, Starring Kevin Kline

Academy Award and two-time Tony Award® winner Kevin Kline will make his long awaited return to the Broadway stage, following a decade-long absence, to star in Noel Coward's uproarious comedy, Present Laughter. Directed by Tony Award-nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel, this strictly limited engagement will mark Mr. Kline's return to Broadway's St. James Theatre, the site of his first Tony Award-winning turn in On the Twentieth Century. Opening night is set for Wednesday, April 5.

Noel Coward's totally-irresistible comedy, Present Laughter, follows a self-obsessed actor (is there any other kind?) in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Freely indulging his considerable appetite for wine, women and sleeping late (not necessarily in that order), the theatre's favorite leading man suddenly finds himself caught between fawning ingénues, crazed playwrights, secret trysts and unexpected twists.

Present Laughter first premiered on Broadway at the Plymouth Theatre in 1946, following an immensely successful wartime tour starring Coward himself. One of his most produced and beloved works, Present Laughter has come to define Coward's singular comedic voice for generations of theatergoers. In addition to Coward, some of the world's most accomplished stage actors, including the likes of Albert Finney, Peter O'Toole, and Ian McKellen, have played the lead role.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



'Present Laughter' starring Kevin Kline



