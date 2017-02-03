PRESENT LAUGHTER
Photo Flash: Ticket Buyers Unwrap the PRESENT LAUGHTER Box Office

Feb. 3, 2017  

The box office for Present Laughter was unwrapped, literally, for first customers and Broadway fans at the official box office opening for the show on Friday, February 3. Customers and Broadway fans helped unwrap the box office from it's wrapping paper to officially open it.

See photos from the event below.

Academy Award and two-time Tony Award winner Kevin Kline leads the Broadway revival of Noel Coward's Present Laughter. The show also stars Tony and Emmy Award nominee Kate Burton ("Scandal," "Grey's Anatomy"), Tony Award nominee Kristine Nielsen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike), and stage and screen star Cobie Smulders ("How I Met Your Mother" for nine seasons), in her Broadway debut. Additional news, including complete cast and creative team, will be announced shortly. Performances begin March 10, 2016 with an opening night set for Wednesday, April 5, 2016. Tickets are available at laughteronbroadway.com.

Photo Credit: Timmy Blupe

