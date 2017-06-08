BWOY, Starring Anthony Rapp, to Screen at Museum of the Moving Image

Museum of the Moving Image presents the exclusive New York theatrical engagement of bwoy, a suspenseful, deeply affecting, and sharply observed drama about erotic longing and emotional connection written and directed by John G. Young (Parallel Sons, The Reception, Rivers Wash Over Me). Bwoy stars Anthony Rapp (Rent, Star Trek: Discovery, The Knick) as a suburban man who becomes entangled in a chaotic, passionate online affair with Yenny, a young Jamaican man.

Bwoy screens at MoMI from June 23 through July 2. Director John G. Young will appear in person on Friday, June 23, 7:00 p.m. Young and stars Anthony Rapp and Jimmy Brooks will appear in person on Saturday, June 24, 6:30 p.m. For tickets and showtimes, visit movingimage.us/bwoy.

"Control and emotional intensity are perfectly balanced in John G. Young's bwoy, a minimalist indie in which action is largely mediated by phones and screens," wrote Amy Taubin in Film Comment. "Young's measured direction and editing and Rapp's performance are extraordinary for showing how easily repression and guilt can create a dissociated fugue state where virtual and actual become indistinguishable."

Bwoy is John G. Young's fourth feature. The Village Voice called Young's first feature film, Parallel Sons (1995) "one of the best independent films of the decade." After its premiere in the Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival, it won Best Feature awards at the Florida Film Festival, OutFest, and Frameline, and went on to screen at over 40 national and international film festivals before it was released theatrically. His second feature The Reception opened in 2005 after premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival, and won a Best Actor Award at OutFest. Rivers Wash Over Me, Young's third feature film, premiered in 2009 as Newfest's Centerpiece, and won a Jury Award for Best Feature from the Chicago International LGBT Film Festival, and a Best Actor Award from OutFest. It made several top 10 lists for 2009.

Watch the trailer below!



Bwoy is the third exclusive New York theatrical engagement presented by Museum of the Moving Image, following runs of Ne Me Quitte Pas (2013, Dirs. Sabine Lubbe Bakker, Niels van Koevorden) and Starless Dreams (2016, Dir. Mehrdad Oskouei).

Related Articles