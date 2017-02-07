Austin Pendleton and Christopher Abbott Lead A LIFE IN THE THEATRE Benefit for HB Studio

HB Studio, one of New York's most esteemed institutions for theater training and practice, will present an exclusive HB alumni benefit reading of A Life In The Theatre by David Mamet, featuring the extraordinary talents of Austin Pendleton and Christopher Abbott.

A Life In The Theatre by David Mamet is presented by special arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH, INC. Proceeds support HB Studio's World-Renowned Training, Practice and Development Programs for Aspiring and Professional Theater Artists.

David Mamet, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Glengarry Glen Ross and Speed-The-Plow, takes us into the lives of two actors on opposite ends of their careers: Robert, an older, established artist; and John, a young and rising star. Hailed as a "comic masterpiece", the bittersweet tale explores the juxtaposition of youth and experience in the inevitable cycle of life, both on and off the stage.

Austin Pendleton - Tony nominated, Drama Desk and Obie Award-winning director, actor, playwright and librettist - first received critical acclaim in 1964 for originating the role of Motel in Fiddler on The Roof. Over the past four decades, Austin's illustrious career has included countless theater, film, and television projects. On stage, his credits include MOTHER COURAGE and ROMEO AND JULIET (Public Theatre, Shakespeare in the Park), THE DIARY OF Anne Frank (Broadway), HAIL SCRAWDYKE! (Broadway, Derwent Award), EDUCATING RITA (Off-Broadway), THE LAST SWEET DAYS OF ISAAC (Off-Broadway - Obie and Drama Desk Awards), HAMLET, RICHARD II and RICHARD III (Off-Off-Broadway), WAITING FOR GODOT and QUILLS (New Rep, Boston). On film, he has starred in WALL STREET: MONEY NEVER SLEEPS, A BEAUTIFUL MIND, GUARDING TESS, THE MUPPET MOVIE, STARTING OVER, and CATCH-22. On television, his credits include OZ, HOMICIDE, and ST. ELSEWHERE. As director, Austin has directed numerous Broadway productions, including SPOILS OF WAR, THE LITTLE FOXES (Tony nomination), and John Gabriel BORKMAN. Off-Broadway directing credits include IVANOV, THREE SISTERS and UNCLE VANYA (CSC); VIEUX CARRÉ and TOYS IN THE ATTIC (Pearl); and FIFTY WORDS (MCC). A graduate of Yale University, Austin studied acting with Herbert Berghof, Uta Hagen and Robert Lewis. He is currently a faculty member at HB Studio and ensemble member of Steppenwolf Theater Company. He is the Recipient of 2007 Drama Desk Special Award as "Renaissance Man of the American Theatre".

Christopher Abbott is an acclaimed stage, screen and television actor. He starred in Josh Mond's award-winning film James White which was released by The Film Arcade in 2015 and garnered Christopher Best Actor nominations from both the Independent Spirit and Gotham Awards. He also appeared for two seasons as Charlie in Lena Dunham's HBO series "Girls". He was named by Variety as one of 10 Actors to Watch in 2015. Other film work includes WHISKEY TANGO FOXTROT with Tina Fey, JC Chandor's A MOST VIOLENT YEAR with Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, Jackie Earle Haley's CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES, Mona Fastvold's THE SLEEPWALKER, and Carlos Puga's BURMA. His lead role in Oscilloscope's HELLO I MUST BE GOING earned him The Sundance Film Festival's "Fresh Face In Film" recognition. Christopher first burst onto the screen opposite Elizabeth Olsen in Sean Durkin's MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE for which he was nominated for a Gotham Award for Best Ensemble. On stage, the Stamford, Connecticut native made his Broadway debut in John Guare's THE HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES. Other theatrical work includes THE ROSE TATTOO with Marisa Tomei at The Williamstown Theatre Festival, Lucy Thurber's WHERE WE'RE BORN at The Rattlestick Theatre, Annie Baker's JOHN at The Signature Theatre and Sam Shepard's FOOL FOR LOVE at The Williamstown Theatre Festival. Christopher will next be seen in the independent film KATIE SAYS GOODBYE with Olivia Cooke and Trey Shults's IT COMES AT NIGHT with Joel Edgerton, Carmen Ejogo and Riley Keough.

IF YOU GO:

BENEFIT READING EVENT: A LIFE IN THE THEATRE by David Mamet

FEATURING: Austin Pendleton and Christopher Abbott

DATE & TIME: February 7, 8 and 15 at 7:00pm.

LOCATION: HB Playwrights Theatre (124 Bank Street in Greenwich Village, NYC).

TICKETS: Premiere $250 | Preferred $125. -VIP reception to follow-

Seating is limited. No tickets will be sold at the door.

BOX OFFICE: 212-989-7856 or hbstudio.org/giving/hb-benefit-events.

HB Studio provides an artistic home and vibrant creative community where both aspiring and professional artists find opportunity, education, encouragement, and support. HB's practical approach to theater and high artistic principles are the enduring legacy of its founders, Herbert Berghof and Uta Hagen.



HB Studio is a nonprofit organization that supports vigorous, lifelong practice in the theatre arts based on a solid foundation of practical training. The Studio was conceived as a place where artists at all stages of their careers could continue to work and train between engagements, supported and challenged by their more experienced colleagues, in a space free from pressures related to commercial success. HB is open to any person with a serious interest in the theater and its related disciplines. Its students, faculty, and alumni form a vibrant community of actors, playwrights, and directors.

HB Studio alumni include some of the most notable actors of American theater and film including Christopher Abbott, F. Murray Abraham, Carroll Baker, Matthew Broderick, Stockard Channing, James Cromwell, Billy Crystal, Robert DeNiro, Faye Dunaway, Whoopi Goldberg, HAl Holbrook, Christine Lahti, Jessica Lange, Linda Lavin, Bette Midler, Liza Minnelli, Al Pacino, Sarah Jessica Parker, Amanda Peet, Doris Roberts, Mercedes Ruehl, George Segal, Molly Shannon, and Barbra Streisand.

Founded by Viennese actor/director Herbert Berghof in 1945, HB is one of the original New York acting studios. In 1947, Berghof met the celebrated actress Uta Hagen and invited her to join him in teaching at the Studio. The two later married, and Hagen, author of the seminal acting texts Respect for Acting and A Challenge for the Actor, became one of the most renowned and respected acting teachers of the 20th century. HB's faculty of master teachers and practicing artists carry on in that tradition today.

