Audra McDonald to Bring LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL To The West End

Billie Holiday will be travelling across the pond this summer! BroadwayWorld can report that six-time Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald will make her West End debut as the legendary jazz icon in LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL at Wyndham's Theatre with performances beginning on June 17th.

This is the 2nd time McDonald is announcing a West End production - the originally announced run was postponed due to her last pregnancy.

"Luckily I've kept busy on this side of the pond," McDonald told the Daily Mail during the previous announcement of a London engagement, "but London is my second favourite city in the world, and I've always wanted to perform in the West End. I'm just so tickled that it's finally coming together; and I'm especially thrilled that it's this particular project."



'LADY DAY' originally premiered on Broadway in Spring 2014 at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Spend an intimate evening filled with some of the most inspiring and moving songs ever written and hear the personal stories of Holiday's loves and losses through a turbulent but extraordinary life. With a glorious score featuring "God Bless the Child," "What a Little Moonlight Can Do," "Strange Fruit," "Crazy He Calls Me" and "Taint Nobody's Biz-ness," you'd better pull up a chair and order a drink because this legend's got a life to sing.



Audra McDonald, a Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winner, is one of Broadway's biggest stars and holds the record for Tony-winning performances, including the 2014 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Play for her portrayal in 'LADY DAY'. She has also appeared on Broadway in THE GERSHWINS' PORGY AND BESS, 110 IN THE SHADE, A RAISIN IN THE SUN, HENRY IV, MARIE CHRISTINE, RAGTIME, MASTER CLASS, SOMETHING WONDERFUL, CAROUSEL and THE SECRET GARDEN.

