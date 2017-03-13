Annaleigh Ashford, Andy Kelso and Mara Davi to Headline 'UNITED IN LOVE' Concert in Denver

Tony Award-winning actor Annaleigh Ashford will reunite with her Kinky Boots co-star (and fellow Colorado native) Andy Kelso for United in Love, a special concert event presented by Ebner- Page Productions and benefiting the Denver Actors Fund on Sunday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 80124.

Tickets are $39 and $59. The audience is invited to mingle with the performers at a post-show reception for additional $25. (There are only 100 full show/reception tickets available.) www.lontreeartscenter.org or 720-509-1000.

Annaleigh Ashford, a graduate of Wheat Ridge High School, is currently receiving rave reviews opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in a limited Broadway engagement of Sunday in the Park with George. She also has appeared in Sylvia, You Can't Take it with You, Hair, Wicked and Legally Blonde). Andy Kelso, a graduate of Eaglecrest High School in Aurora, starred in Kinky Boots after a three-year run in Mamma Mia. Joining the headliners will be Mara Davi (Dames at Sea, Smash, A Chorus Line), who grew up in Highlands Ranch.

The concert also will feature longtime Denver performer (and Denver First Lady) Mary Louise Lee, Broadway's Jodie Langel (LES MISERABLES) and Denise Gentilini, composer of the Armenia genocide musical I Am Alive.

"These stars are returning to their roots to support the theatre community from which they came," said Ebner, who conceived the concert with Paul Page. "They are examples to all of us for fulfilling their dreams while inspiring and encouraging others."

Additional appearances are scheduled by Denver favorites Jimmy Bruenger, Eugene Ebner, Becca Fletcher, Clarissa Fugazzotto, Robert Johnson, Daniel Langhoff, Sarah Rex, Jeremy Rill, Kristen Samu, Willow Samu, Thaddeus Valdez, and the casts of both The Jerseys and the upcoming 13 the Musical (featuring all students).

The lineup is subject to change, and additional stars may be added.

These powerhouse Broadway performers are coming home to unite with local performers and spread a message of love and hope while raising funds for the Denver Actors Fund, which in three years has made $82,000 available to local theatre artists facing situational medical need.

FRONT-ROW STUDENT SOCIAL MEDIA CONTEST: The 14 front-row seats for United in Love will be made available for $25 to seven students (high school seniors or younger) who make a 15-second video promoting the April 30 contest by professing their fandom for one of the performers on the lineup. Make a video and send it by Google Drive to denveractordfund@gamil.com. Deadline to submit: April 1. You will be notified if you are a winner. Two $25 tickets (face value $84 each) will be made available to each winner, along with free access to the post-concert reception. Questions, email denveractorsfund@gmail.com.

The Denver Actors Fund was founded in 2013 by former Denver Post Theatre Critic John Moore and actor/attorney Chris Boeckx. The Denver Actors Fund offers both financial assistance with medical bills, insurance, co-payments, supplies and more, as well as volunteer assistance ranging from meals to transportation to snow-shoveling. Recently the Fund has helped a young father undergoing chemotherapy, a director who had triple-bypass surgery, and the parents of a child who died with medical and burial expenses. An army of more than 60 volunteers have provided more than 250 hours of service.

"We are a grassroots organization to the core, and we depend on the kindness of people like Eugene Ebner and Paul Page to organize events like United in Love on our behalf, and the incredible generosity of the performing community for pull nights like this off," said Moore, the DAF's Executive Director. "United in Love will be the biggest night in our history, and we are united in gratitude to everyone who is helping to make it possible."

The Denver Actors Fund is a 501c3 nonprofit, and all donations are tax-deductible. For more information, or to apply for aid, go to www.denveractorsfund.org.

Ebner - Page Productions specializes in media projects including internet television, cabaret shows for charity and special events that make a difference. Visit ebner-pageproductions.com.

IF YOU GO:

Ebner - Page Productions presents

United in Love

A concert benefiting the Denver Actors Fund

Starring Annaleigh Ashford, Andy Kelso and Mara Davi

Featuring Mary Louise Lee, Jodie Langel and Denise Gentilini

7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2017

Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, 80124

Tickets are $39 and $59. Post-concert reception is an additional $25.

Go to www.lontreeartscenter.org or call 720-509-1000.

