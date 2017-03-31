AMELIE Starts Its 'Tour de Broadway' on Monday

A friendly reminder! The new Broadway production of AMÉLIE, A NEW MUSICAL, directed by Tony Award winner Pam Mackinnon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf), with a book by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas (The Light in the Piazza), music by Daniel Messé and lyrics by Nathan Tysen & Messé, starring Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo and Adam Chanler-Berat, opens next Monday, April 3, 2017 at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W 48th Street).

The cast of Amélie, A New Musical also includes Emily Afton, David Andino, Audrey Bennett, Randy Blair, Heath Calvert, Alison Cimmet, Savvy Crawford, Trey Ellett, Manoel Felciano, Harriett D. Foy, Alyse Alan Louis, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Destinee Rea, Jacob Keith Watson, Paul Whitty and Tony Sheldon.

Amélie, A New Musical features musical staging and choreography by Sam Pinkleton, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, scenic and costume design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, co-lighting design by Tony Award nominee Jane Cox and Mark Barton, sound design by Tony Award nominee Kai Harada, projection design by Peter Nigrini, puppet design by Amanda Villalobos, hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe, vocal arrangements by Kimberly Grigsby and Daniel Messé, and orchestrations by Tony Award winner Bruce Coughlin.

In 2015, AMÉLIE, A NEW MUSICAL had its critically acclaimed world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, which topped "Best Theater of 2015" lists in the Los Angeles Times and the San Francisco Chronicle.

In the new Broadway musical based on the beloved five-time Oscar-nominated film, Amélie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small, but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Come be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection and sees possibility around every corner. In these uncertain times, Amélie is someone to believe in.

AMÉLIE, A NEW MUSICAL is produced on Broadway by Aaron Harnick, David Broser, Triptyk Studios, Spencer B. Ross and Harbor Entertainment.

