Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for INDECENT
Indecent, the newest work by Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel (HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE), opened just last night, April 18 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street, between Sixth and Seventh Avenues). BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special night and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!
A new play with music, written by Paula Vogel, created by Ms. Vogel and Rebecca Taichman, and directed by Ms. Taichman (STAGE KISS, HOW TO TRANSCEND A HAPPY MARRIAGE), Indecent is inspired by the true story of the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's THE GOD OF VENGEANCE.
Indecent charts the journey of an incendiary drama and the artists who risked their lives to perform it. Set at a time when waves of immigrants were changing the face of America, Indecent is a riveting look at an explosive moment in theatrical history and comes to Broadway from its critically acclaimed, sold-out run at the Vineyard Theatre.
