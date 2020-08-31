Theatre in the Park Presents Innovative Theatre Challenge

The chosen piece will be performed for a virtual audience.

Theatre in the Park has announced the Innovative Theatre Challenge!

TIP's Innovative Theatre Challenge invites playwrights from across the Kansas City Metro area to submit new work that will compete to be TIP's first ever new production in its 50-year history! (For all you playwrights out there... details are on their home page at theatreinthepark.org.)

The chosen piece will be work-shopped, fully produced and performed for a virtual audience in December of 2020. The Innovative Theatre Challenge will replace TIP's productions of "Always...Patsy Cline" and "A Year With Frog and Toad" at TIP Indoor in the Black Box Theatre at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center.

During a year that has been like no other theatre has ever seen, TIP is eager to move forward with a brand-new idea that will allow for the exploration of producing theatre in the current world. This process will be fast and furious. Everyone will need to put on their creative hats!

Producing Artistic Director Tim Bair will direct the Innovative Theatre Challenge piece and the TIP staff will work with the playwright to achieve the goal of having the piece published. This will be an exciting and creative way to bring a little bit of light to the stage.

Theatre in the Park may have been at intermission since March, but the curtain is about to rise on Act 2!

