THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Adds Performance at The Midwest Trust Center

Due to overwhelming popularity, the internationally-acclaimed hit theater show The Simon & Garfunkel Story will add a 2 PM matinee performance in Overland Park, KS, on Sunday, April 28, at The Midwest Trust Center in addition to the previously sold out 7 PM performance.

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry, to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60s, and to their dramatic split in 1970. The show culminates with the pair’s famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 which had more than half a million fans in attendance. Visit jccc.edu/MidwestTrustCenter for more information and to purchase tickets.

Tickets to The Simon & Garfunkel Story will go on sale Tuesday, March 12 at 10 AM and are available at the Midwest Trust Center Box Office. Call 913-469-4445 or purchase online.

Kansas City native, Max Pinson, will play the role of Art Garfunkel in this production. A graduate of Blue Valley Southwest High School and recent graduate of Otterbein University, The Simon & Garfunkel Story will be his professional debut. Recent credits include Something Rotten! and The Pajama Game.

The show uses state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage. It also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and many more.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel’s perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, the Brit Awards honored their “Bridge Over Troubled Water” album with Best International Album. In 2003, Simon & Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their “The Sound of Silence” awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.