Previews: URINETOWN at Roxy's Downtown

Roxy’s Downtown is thrilled to present its upcoming production of the Tony Award-winning musical Urinetown playing June 5 to 21, 2025. Urinetown is a darkly comedic musical that satirizes the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism,environmental collapse, privatization of natural resources, bureaucracy, municipal politics, and musical theatre itself.

Imagine living in a city where water consumption is being closely monitored, droughts areabundant, and local political figures are dictating when you can and cannot water your lawns. Oh wait… Set in a dystopian future where a water shortage has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets, citizens must pay to use public amenities. The story follows Bobby Strong, a young man who leads a revolution against the corrupt Urine Good Company, challenging the status quo and inspiring others to fight for their rights.

Urinetown features Claire Gerig as “Hope Cladwell,” Max Dutton as “Bobby Strong,”Joseph Urick as “Caldwell B. Cladwell,” Kyle Vespestad as “Officer Lockstock,” Lilliana Mullins as “Little Sally,” Megan Parsley as “Penelope Pennywise,” Kiera Abrienne as “Josephine 'Old Ma' Strong,” Clayton Reitz as “Old Pa' Strong,” Sam Warner as “Officer Barrel,” Lorenz Looney as “Senator Fipp,” Justin Petersen as “Mr. McQueen,” Jenni Warren as “Mrs. Millenium,” Cody LaCrone as “Hot Blades Harry,” Haylee Couey as “Little Becky Two Shoes,” Kaycee Schulte as “Soupy Sue,” Nilo Reynoso as “Tiny Tom,” Kellen Clinton as “Robbie the Stockfish,” Xavier Huffman as “Dr. Billeau,” and Pashence Adkins as “Ensemble.”

The creative team for Urinetown includes: Rick Bumgardner (Director), Simon Hill (Resident Music Director), Chris Shaw (Music Director), Kyle Vespestad (Choreographer), Chadwick Armstrong (Costume Design), Louise Brinegar (Property Design), Arthur Reese (Lighting Design), J Branson (Scenic Design) and Jason Huffman (Sound Design).

As part of its mission to expand access to the arts, Roxy’s will offer a limited number of Pay What You Can tickets for the opening night performance of every production. Tickets for Urinetown will be available on Thursday, June 5 on a first-come, first-served basis. PWYC tickets can be purchased at the theater starting at 5:30pm the day of the show and cannot be reserved in advance.

Performances begin on Thursday, June 5, 2025 at Roxy’s Downtown (412, 1/2 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 6720). This is a limited engagement through Saturday, June 21, 2025. Tickets to all Roxy’s productions are $42, including tax and all ticket fees.

All tickets for Urinetown are $42 general admission tickets and are available by calling316-265-4400 or online at roxysdowntown.com. For groups of 20 or more please call316-265-4400 or email box-office@roxysdowntown.com.

Urinetown plays Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7:00pm, Friday and Saturdayevenings at 8:00pm with Saturday matinees at 2:00pm.

Roxy's Downtown is a premier theater and entertainment venue located in the heart of Wichita, Kansas. With a rich history of delivering high-quality performances, Roxy's Downtown is committed to providing an unforgettable cultural experience for the local community. Winner ofthe “Best of Wichita” award for Live Theater (2023 and 2024) and BroadwayWorld Wichita’s “Favorite Local Theatre” (2024 and 2025).

