Previews: ONCE at Roxy's Downtown

Roxy’s Downtown is excited to present the 8-time Tony Award winning musical Once to Wichita, opening on Wednesday, February 19. Featuring all of the songs from the critically acclaimed film, including the Oscar-winning "Falling Slowly," this achingly beautiful, joyously uplifting show strikes an unforgettable chord in audiences.

As part of its mission to expand access to the arts, Roxy’s will offer a limited number of Pay What You Can tickets for the opening night performance of every production. Tickets for Once will be available on Thursday, February 20 on a first-come, first-served basis. PWYC tickets can be purchased at the theater starting at 5:30pm the day of the show and cannot be reserved in advance.

On the streets of Dublin, an Irish musician and Czech immigrant are drawn together by their shared love of music. Over the course of one fateful week, an unexpected friendship and collaboration quickly evolves into a powerful but complicated love story, underscored by emotionally charged music.

Once features Nora Graham as “Girl,” Austin Ragusin as “Guy,” Nick Hofmeister as “Svec,” Dex O’Neal as “Reza,” Zach Garraway as “Billy,” Haylee Couey as “Ex-Girlfriend,” Ivy Sailing as “Ivanka,” Clayton Reitz as “Andrej,” Nick Albrecht as “Da,” MJ Harper as “Baruska,” Nick Wetta as “Eamon,” Jesse Borque as “Bank Manager,” Connor West as “Emcee” and Zeke McGhee as “Zeke.”

The creative team for Once includes: Rick Bumgardner (Artistic Director), Steve Hitchcock (Director), Simon Hill (Resident Music Director), Ken Gale (Music Director), J Branson (Scenic Design), Arthur Reese (Lighting Design), Jason Huffman (Sound Design and Master Carpenter), Gwyn Bolte (Costume Design), and Tracy Ciambra (Property Design).

Performances begin on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at Roxy’s Downtown (412, 1/2 E Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 6720). This is a limited engagement through Saturday, March 8, 2025. Tickets to all Roxy’s productions are $42, including tax and all ticket fees.All tickets are general admission tickets and are available by calling 316- 265-4400 or online at roxysdowntown.com. For groups of 20 or more please call 316-265-4400 or email box-office@roxysdowntown.com. Once plays Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7:00pm, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00pm with Saturday matinees at 2:00PM.

Roxy's Downtown is a premier theater and entertainment venue located in the heart of Wichita, Kansas. With a rich history of delivering high-quality performances, Roxy's Downtown is committed to providing an unforgettable cultural experience for the local community. Winner of the “Best of Wichita” award for Live Theater (2023 and 2024) and BroadwayWorld Wichita’s “Favorite Local Theatre” (2024 and 2025).

