Previews: CHARLEY'S AUNT at Kechi Playhouse

Kechi Playhouse’s second play in their 43rd year is the beloved classic comedy, Charley’s Aunt by Brandon Thomas. First produced in London 1892, this farce has been a Kechi Playhouse favorite for many years. It was last performed on our stage in 2016.

Jack Chesney loves Kitty Verdun and Charley loves Miss Amy Spettigue. They invite the ladies to meet Charley's wealthy aunt from Brazil, "where the nuts come from". Cancelling her visit at the last minute, the millionaire aunt sends the boys into cataclysmic confusion. What do they do now? The problem is solved by drafting their feckless Oxford undergrad pal into a black satin skirt, bloomers and wig. As "Charley's Aunt", this charming frump is introduced to the ladies, to Jack's father and to Stephen Spettigue, Amy's guardian. When the real aunt turns up, classic comic confusion ensues.

The ensemble cast includes Andrew Johnson, Colton Farmer, Braden LaBrue-Layman, Kelsi Harris, Emily Redfield, Ashley Ferrer, Elisa Balleau, Brian Fender, Mike Shryock, and Matt Fenwick. The Production Team features Direction by Misty Maynard, Costume Design by Christy Railsback, and Sets built by Richard Schultz.