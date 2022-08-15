Previews: BIG RIVER at Roxy's Downtown

Roger Miller (KING OF THE ROAD) and William Hauptman's musical adaptation about Mark Twain's rebellious teenager Huck and a runaway slave named Jim, takes off, raft and all, on Roxy's stage August 4, 2022. The limited engagement runs through August 20, 2022 for just 12 performances.

As they encounter conmen, an orphaned family, and bigotry along the way, the show is

surprisingly relevant and alive in 2022. At its heart, Big River is about developing one's own

morality and sense of right and wrong as opposed to adopting indoctrinated thought without question.

Starring newcomer Finnegan Frock (Huck), the show also features Alexander Ogburn (Jim),

Injoy Fountain (Alice), Maurissa Cunningham (Alice's Daughter), Gina Austin-Fresh (Widow

Douglas), Sabrina Hamble (Miss Watson, etal), Nic Wetta (Tom Sawyer), Nick Albrecht (The

King), Lyle Valentine (The Duke), Kelcy Mohr (Mary Jane Wilkes) along with an ensemble cast of Dennis Arnold, Arietta Austin, Drake Belisle, Kellen Clinton, Philip Hanson, Kayla Knoll, Sheldon MBA, Keaton Mohr, and Thomas Yambo-Rios. Direction by Damron Armstrong with Musical Direction by Whitney Reader. Sheldon Mba choreographs, J Branson has scenic designed with Porter Jones lighting.

Winner of 7 Tony awards in 1985, including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Original Score, along with creative awards for direction, scene design, lighting and one acting award, the show's tickets can be purchased by visiting this site: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35682/production/1099098. You may also call 316-265-4400 for ticket reservations.