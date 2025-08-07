Previews: A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN at ICT Rep At The Welsbacher Theatre At The WSU Metroplex On Oliver & 29th

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ICTRep (Wichita Repertory Theater) opens its 2025-26 season with A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN by Paul Stroili, opening Friday, August 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the Welsbacher Theatre at 29th and Oliver.

At a senior living community in Upstate New York, a small group of residents refuse to go “gentle into that good night.” This band of former city dwellers from Brooklyn and The Bronx devise a plot to prove that “old” is not a New York state of mind. The award-winning A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN is a serious comedy about sex, drugs and rocking chairs.

The cast features Maya Arana as “Josefina,” Betsy Dutton as “Annie,” Michele Janssens as “Peg, ”Shaun-Michael Morse as “Dennis, ” Bryan Welsby as “Chuck, ” David Williams as “Johnny,” and Torey Wilson as “Tyler. ” The play is directed by ICTRep’s Artistic Director, Dr. Julie Longhofer.

Performances are Friday, August 15 through Sunday, August 24 (two weekends) in the Welsbacher Theatre at 29th and Oliver. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with a 2:00 p.m. matinee on Sundays. Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors and veterans, $25 for those under the age of 30, and $15 for students. Ticket prices are inclusive of all taxes and fees. Seating is general admission and the house opens 30 minutes before curtain. Tickets can be purchased on the ICTRep website at https://ICTRep.org.

A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN is presented by arrangement with Paul Stroili/Kaistro, LLC.

ICTRep (Wichita Repertory Theater) is a semi-professional company that produces comedies, dramas, and thrillers. Our productions provide challenging roles and design opportunities for young actors and creatives to hone their crafts. In addition, we bring Wichita audiences together to enjoy high-quality, vibrant theatrical experiences that provide more than simply an evening’s entertainment. We want our audiences to continue to reflect on and be moved by the plays we produce, long after the “curtain falls.”

Follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ICTRep). Instagram (@ICTRep_Theater), and LinkedIn (@ICTRep).

ICTRep: Dramatically Good!