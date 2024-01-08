Harvey comes to the Forum Theatre next month. Written by Mary Chase, performances run February 22 – March 10.

Get ready to experience a world of imagination with a dose of nostalgia in this family-friendly, comedy that is one funny bunny of a tale (tail?)! HARVEY, a well-known classic in American theatre, is a comedy about the friendship between Elwood P. Dowd and his best friend Harvey the Pooka – an invisible, six-foot-tall rabbit!

When his sister Veta finds his behavior no longer socially acceptable, she tries to place him into a mental institution, only to have a comedy of errors ensue. Elwood’s easygoing nature and kind heart quickly draws everyone into his whimsical world of warmth and joy. Through Elwood and his pal Harvey, we see the true meaning of loyalty and friendship.