BOOK OF DAYS Will Play at Wichita Community Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wichita Community Theatre continues its 2024-2025 Season with Book of Days by Lanford Wilson. Acclaimed by Frank Rich as "a writer who illuminates the deepest dramas of American life with poetry and compassion," Lanford Wilson is one of the most esteemed contemporary American Playwrights of our time. Nowhere is this more evident than in his latest play, Book of Days, which has won the Best Play Award from the American Theater Critics Association.

Directed by Steve Miotto, Book of Days is set in a small town dominated by a cheese plant, a fundamentalist church, and a community theater. When the owner of the cheese plant dies mysteriously in a hunting accident, Ruth, his bookkeeper, suspects murder. Cast as Joan of Arc in a local production, Ruth takes on the attributes of her fictional character and launches a campaign to see justice done.

Performances are March 13-23, 2025, at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday with Sunday matinees March 16 and 23, starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for military/senior/students. There is a Special ticket price of $14 for everyone for the Thursday opening night’s performance.

Call for reservations 316-686-1282. Wichita Community Theatre is located at 258 N. Fountain. Box office opens 1/2 hour prior to curtain.

Comments