2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Wichita Awards; DREAMGIRLS, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Roxy's Downtown & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Courtney Wages - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown 31%

Sheldon Mba - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 27%

Chaz Wolcott - CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 12%

Brian J. Marcum - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 9%

Courtney Wages - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 7%

Eric Sciotto - ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 7%

Michelle Potterf - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 4%

Courtney Wages - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Roxy's Downtown 4%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gwyn Birk - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 34%

Joseph Sibley - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 33%

Abby Stroot - ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 12%

Patty Reeder - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 11%

Gwyn Birk - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 10%



Best Dance Production

CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 48%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 27%

ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 11%

RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 10%

SHORT & SUITE NUTCRACKER - Wichita Center for Performing Arts 4%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Porter Jones - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown 36%

Sheldon Mba - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 23%

Deidre Goodwin - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 11%

Brian J Marcum - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 10%

Rick Bumgardner - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 10%

Chaz Wolcott - CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 5%

Eric Sciotto - ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 5%



Best Direction Of A Play

Rick Bumgardner - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown 60%

John Dalton White - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wichita Community Theatre 9%

Julie Longhofer - LIGHT UP THE SKY - Wichita Community Theatre 8%

Dan Schuster - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Wichita Community Theatre 6%

Mark Schuster - LEADING LADIES - Wichita Community Theatre 6%

Misty Maynard - FLAMING IDIOTS - Kechi Playhouse 5%

Jeremy Buoy - MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Wichita Community Theatre 4%

Joe Parrish - MERCHANT OF VENICE - Guild Hall Players 3%



Best Ensemble

DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 29%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown 20%

CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 13%

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Roxy's Downtown 7%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy’s Downtown 7%

RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 6%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 5%

LEADING LADIES - Wichita Community Theatre 3%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Roxy's Downtown 2%

LIGHT UP THE SKY - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

MISS BENNETT CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

TITUS ANDRONICUS - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 2%

FRESH PRINCE OF BELLE PLAINE - Mosley Street Melodrama 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Scott Olney - CARRIE - Roxy's Downtown 29%

Preston Hunt - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 21%

Arthur Reese - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 16%

Yael Lubetzky - CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 16%

Bentley Heydt - ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 8%

Aaron Mooney - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 6%

Maranda Debusk - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 4%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Paul graves - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown 30%

Dr. Rayvon Moore - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 19%

Thomas W. Douglas - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 14%

Dacia Brown - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Crown Arts Collaborative 8%

Simon Hill - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 8%

Jesse Warkentin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 7%

Melissa Yanchak - CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 6%

Dacia Brown - NIGHTMARE ON MOSLEY STREET - Mosley Street Melodrama 4%

Thomas W. Douglas - ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 3%

Paul Graves - PASSION - Guild Hall Players 2%



Best Musical

DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 30%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown 29%

CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 9%

RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 9%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 9%

KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 5%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Roxy's Downtown 4%

ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 3%

DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - Laughing Feet 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Matthew Purdom - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy’s Downtown 17%

Jaslyn Alexander - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 16%

Wyman Wheeler - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown 10%

Ranease Brown - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 8%

Brishjun Ray - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 8%

Scott Noah - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Roxy’s Downtown 5%

Claire Gerig - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 5%

Emma Ogea - ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 5%

Marissa McGowan - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 4%

Lorenz Looney - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 4%

Shaun-Michael Morse - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 4%

Jennifer Marcum - CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 3%

Erin Elizabeth Clemons - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 3%

Kalene Blanton - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 3%

Nick Wetta - DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - Laughing Feet 1%

Levon Mathis - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Roxy's Downtown 1%

Leo Roberts - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 1%

Deanne Zogleman - PASSION - Guild Hall Players 1%

Jackson Dorris - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Roxy's Downtown 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Rick Bumgardner - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown 28%

Scott Noah - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Roxy's Downtown 18%

Nick Albrecht - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown 13%

Lyle Valentine - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy’s Downtown 11%

Lydia Harbutz - STEEL MAGNOLIA - Wichita Community Theatre 8%

Chris Welborn - LEADING LADIES - Wichita Community Theatre 5%

Viviano Legorreta - LEADING LADIES - Wichita Community Theatre 5%

Braden Layman - FLAMING IDIOTS - Kechi Playhouse 4%

Kierra Abrienne - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

Mary Donaldson - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

Joe Parrish - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

Coleman Adams - MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Wichita Community Theatre 2%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown 49%

LEADING LADIES - Wichita Community Theatre 20%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wichita Community Theatre 12%

FLAMING IDIOTS - Kechi Playhouse 11%

TITUS ANDRONICUS - Wichita Community Theatre 5%

MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Wichita Community Theatre 2%



Best Production of an Opera

ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Wichita Grand Opera 60%

THE MAGIC FLUTE - Opera Kansas 40%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jordan Slusher - CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 33%

J Branson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown 25%

Tamara Gagne - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 17%

Michael Downs - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown 14%

J Branson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 5%

Michael Downs - CARRIE - Roxy's Downtown 4%

Michael Downs - ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Porter Jones - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 39%

Kirk Longhofer - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 24%

Ryan Morrow - CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 19%

David Muehl - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 12%

David Muehl - ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 5%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Dex O’Neal - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown 34%

Courtney Price-Dukes - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 17%

Sophia Hillman - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 9%

Levon Mathis - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 7%

Carson Hampton Palmer - CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 6%

Monte Riegel Wheeler - ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 5%

Angelica McRae Breathett - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 5%

Duncan Smith - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 4%

Anna Gassett - CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 4%

Zeke Thompson - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 4%

Anna Gassett - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 2%

Ted Woodward - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 2%

Kevin Hack - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Injoy Fountain - NIGHTMARE ON MOSLEY STREET - Mosley Street Melodrama 34%

Julia Faust - LEADING LADIES - Wichita Community Theatre 18%

Briley Meek - FRESH PRINCE OF BELLE PLAINE - Mosley Street Melodrama 15%

Terri Ingram - LEADING LADIES - Wichita Community Theatre 9%

Chelsea Daniel - MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Wichita Community Theatre 7%

Miranda winholtz - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Wichita Community Theatre 6%

Chris Welborn - FLAMING IDIOTS - Kechi Playhouse 5%

Viviano Legorreta - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Wichita Community Theatre 4%

Braden Layman - LEADING LADIES - Wichita Community Theatre 4%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - Laughing Feet 85%

SHORT & SUITE NUTCRACKER - Wichita Center for Performing Arts 15%

