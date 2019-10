Young Vic Announces Complete Cast For FAIRVIEW

The Young Vic today announces the complete cast for Jackie Sibblies Drury's Fairview, directed by the Young Vic's Genesis Fellow and Associate Director Nadia Latif.

The complete cast includes Naana Agyei-Ampadu, Donna Banya, David Dawson, Julie Dray, Nicola Hughes, Matthew Needham, Rhashan Stone and Esther Smith.

It's Grandma's birthday and the Frasier family have gathered to celebrate. Beverly just wants everything to run smoothly, but Tyrone has missed his flight, Keisha is freaking out about college and Grandma has locked herself in the bathroom.

"Dazzling and ruthless...a glorious, scary reminder of the unmatched power of live theatre to rattle, roil and shake us wide awake."-The New York Times (Critic's Pick)

Fairview was the winner of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize for women playwrights.

Written by Jackie Sibblies Drury, Directed by Nadia Latif, with Design by Tom Scutt, Lighting Design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, Sound Design and Composition by Xana, Choreography by Malik Nashad Sharpe, Casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG, with Jerwood Assistant Director Rob Awosusi and Boris Karloff Trainee Assistant Director Yasmin Hafesji.





