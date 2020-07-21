Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

York Theatre Royal Announces it Has Entered a Period of Redundancy Consultation With Staff

Jul. 21, 2020  

York Theatre Royal has announced via Twitter, that they have entered into consultations with its staff, which will lead to redundancies due to the ongoing health crisis.

They shared, "York Theatre is announcing today that, like so many theatres around the country, it is entering into consultations with staff that will regrettably lead to some redundancies due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

See the tweet with the full statement below:


