YOU & IT, THE GANG OF THREE, and More Set For King’s Head Theatre Autumn Season

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King's Head Theatre has announced its 2026 Autumn Season; with three new shows on sale now. Using the lens of technology, politics, and sexuality, this season asks a timely question: who are we behind our public face? Some of the biggest stories are told in the smallest rooms - and this autumn, each of these stories is about the distance between the public face and the private truth.

You & It

Opening the season is the London premiere of the award-winning South Korean musical You & It (Thursday 20 August – Saturday 26 September) by Seoeun O and QLee. Set in a near-future world where humans and AI coexist, the musical follows a grieving widower who encounters an artificial intelligence created in the image of his late wife - and pushes the season's question to its furthest edge: if a surface can be rebuilt perfectly, can it ever hold the person beneath? You & It pairs an intimate two-person story with a soaring contemporary score.

This international hit comes to King's Head Theatre off the back of their acclaimed tour through South Korea, Taiwan, and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Having won Best Musical Award at the 13th Daegu International Musical Festival, the arrival of You & It in London comes amid the continued global rise of Korean culture and fandom around K-Pop artists, film and television.

The Gang of Three

Following it is the return of the box-office record-breaking The Gang of Three, back at King's Head Theatre for a strictly limited run (Thursday 1 to Sunday 11 October) before it launches a UK tour - the first show to enjoy a national tour from the theatre's new home. Three cabinet giants, Roy Jenkins, Denis Healey and Tony Crosland, circle one another for the soul of the Labour Party and the keys to Number 10, their public principles shadowed at every turn by private ambition, loyalty and grievance. Set against a backdrop of economic crisis, their clash would end with Labour out of power and Margaret Thatcher in Downing Street.

Written by Robert Khan and Tom Salinsky (Coalition, Kingmaker, In The Print) and directed by returning director Kirsty Patrick Ward (The Children, Nottingham Playhouse; Strike!, Southwark Playhouse), the production returns with star cast Alan Cox (In The Print), Hywel Morgan (Player Kings) and Colin Tierney (Rock 'N' Roll). Nominated for an Off West End Award, the production earned four stars from both The Stage “truly engaging… a wholly satisfying piece of theatre” and the Guardian. At a time of new leadership and questions about the future. The Gang of Three returns to a defining moment in its past and asks what it still has to teach.

tell me straight and aggy

Finally, a critically acclaimed dynamic double bill of 's tell me straight and aggy (Thursday 15 October – Saturday 14 November) transfers to King's Head Theatre, following smash-hit runs at the Park Theatre this March. In tell me straight, (“neatly crafted and thoughtfully foreshadowed”– The Stage 4*) a witty and emotionally sharp coming-of-adulthood story, desire and identity collide as one man confronts the patterns behind his pursuit of unavailable men. In aggy, questions of privilege, race, authorship and performance push a couple toward uncomfortable truths as ambition begins to blur the line between authenticity and invention.

Written by Paul Bradshaw (West 11, Southwark Playhouse; The Barn, Turbine Theatre), both plays offer a candid portrayal of modern queer life in London, and traces how people shape themselves under pressure from relationships, blending his signature wit with emotional honesty. He will star in tell me straight and co-direct aggy, alongside Imogen Frances (Barrier(s), Birmingham Rep, Manchester Home, Camden Peoples Theatre), who will direct tell me straight.

Dick Whittington

Rounding off the autumn season is the previously announced pantomime, Dick Whittington (Saturday 21 November – Sunday 3 January 2027). The third instalment of King's Head Theatre's much-loved family and adult panto, rags to riches, mistaken identities and the oldest disguises in the book, carries on a tradition that has welcomed Victoria Scone, John Owen-Jones, Christina Bianco, Ella Vaday and Kate Butch. Special guest stars will be announced soon.

Before the autumn season opens, King's Head Theatre rounds off the summer with the World Premiere of Here Come's J. Edgar (Saturday 11 July – Thursday 16 August). Few twentieth-century public servants guarded a wider gulf between the official face and the private man than J. Edgar Hoover. Mad Men's Bryan Batt stars in the titular role of the infamous leader of the FBI and one of the most powerful men in American history. A 1950s-style comedy-musical from the writers of This is Spinal Tap, Cheers and Seinfeld.

Zoe Weldon, Producer and Programmer, said, “I am delighted that King's Head Theatre's Autumn season features such exciting, topical and critically acclaimed work. This programme reflects our ongoing commitment to bold storytelling and to championing artists who are finding new and innovative ways to connect with audiences. It is especially exciting to be collaborating with talent from across the world, including our first partnership with South Korean artists on 'You and It'. We are also delighted to welcome back 'Gang of Three', which broke our box office records last year and from the writing duo who brought us 'In the Print', earlier this year. It also feels particularly meaningful to welcome back 'tell me straight', a production that originally ran for just one week in our pub theatre. Supporting writers throughout their journey and seeing their work grow is one of the most rewarding parts of what we do, and we are thrilled to present it alongside 'aggy' as a compelling double bill. This season celebrates both where we have come from and where we are going, and we cannot wait to see these productions flourish on our stage.”

Alongside the season, King's Head Theatre continues fundraising for its Pay It Forward ticket scheme through the Golden Bells Scheme, providing free tickets to underprivileged children and families in the local community, and continues its partnership with the Mayor of Islington's 11 by 11 scheme, which aims to ensure every child experiences at least eleven free cultural activities by the age of eleven. Over the past two years, more than 2,250 schoolchildren have attended King's Head Theatre for free.

As part of its commitment to keeping tickets accessible across every show, each production will have a Pay What You Can performance, with £15 tickets available throughout every run. Further accessible tickets are available through the KHT Artists Club (open to all those working in the cultural industries), the Under 35s Membership, and the local N1 Membership.

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