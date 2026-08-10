Video: THE ORESTEIA at the Bridge Theatre Releases New Trailer

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London Theatre Company has released a first look trailer for The Oresteia, written and directed by Simon Stone (after Aeschylus & others). The production, which is in collaboration with Wouter van Ransbeek, is currently playing the Bridge Theatre until Saturday 19 September 2026. Check out the video here!

The cast are Mary-Louise Parker (Two-time Tony Award Winner for The Sound Inside and Proof, Weeds) as Montie, David Morrissey (Gone, The Walking Dead) as Christopher, Tom Glynn-Carney (All My Sons, House of the Dragon) as Augie, Rosie Sheehy (Machinal, Guess How Much I Love You? – Olivier Award Nominee 2025 and 2026) as Alice, Lloyd Hutchinson (Dear England) as Melville, John Macmillan (The Lady from the Sea, House of the Dragon) as Jerome, Archie Madekwe (Saltburn) as Lorenzo, Alyth Ross (The Woman In Cabin 10) as Jenny and Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education) as Chandra. Completing the company are understudies Seán Donegan, George Renshaw, Andy Umerah, Emily Waters and Kirsty Yates.

A contemporary family wakes up in a Greek myth and can’t seem to find a way out of their hellish destiny.

Writer and director Simon Stone is joined on the creative team by set designer Lizzie Clachan, with lighting design by Nick Schlieper, sound design by Peter Rice, costume design by Emma White, music by Katrina Rose and casting by Jessica Ronane CDG. Fight director is Sam Lyon-Behan, production manager is Jim Leaver, associate director is Benedict Crosby, associate lighting designer is Guy Jones, intimacy coordinator is David Thackeray, costume supervisor is Anna Josephs, wigs, hair and make-up supervisor is Suzanne Scotcher and props supervisor is Lily Mollgaard.

The Oresteia is produced by London Theatre Company and Wouter van Ransbeek.

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