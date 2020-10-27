Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Winners Announced For the Black British Theatre Awards 2020

Article Pixel

Here is the full list of all of the 2020 Black British Theatre Awards winners. 

Oct. 27, 2020  

The Black British Theatre Awards 2020 championed the artistic excellence and achievements of the black creatives and performers across all aspects of theatre. The program's first television broadcast on Sky Arts highlighted a cross section of some of the 2020 award-winners.

Here is the full list of all of the 2020 Black British Theatre Awards winners.

Voted entirely by the public, the award-winning people and productions reflect outstanding contributions that has captivated theatre audiences over the past year.

Best Director Award For A Play Or Musical

Clint Dyer, Death of England, National Theatre
Nadia Latif, Fairview, Young Vic Theatre
Ola Ince, Appropriate, Donmar Warehouse
Roy Alexander Weise, Master Harold &... and the boys, National Theatre

Best Producer Award

Adrian Grant, Thriller Live, Lyric Theatre
Nicole Raquel Dennis and Ryan Carter, Turn Up, Cadogan Hall
Tobi Kyeremateng, My White Best Friend (and Other Letters Left Unsaid), Royal Court
Theatre

Best Choreographer Award

Kenrick 'H2O' Sandy MBE, REDD, Barbican Theatre
Lanre Malaolu, Pass Over, Kiln Theatre
Shelley Maxwell, Master Harold &... and the boys, National Theatre

Best Dance Performance In A Dance Production ​award

Kenrick 'H2O' Sandy MBE, REDD, Barbican Theatre
Marcelino Sambé, The Cellist, Royal Opera House

Best Dance Production Award

Ingoma, Ballet Black, Barbican Theatre
REDD - Boy Blue, Barbican Theatre
Some Like It Hip Hop - ZooNation, Peacock Theatre

Best Use Of Innovation And Technology

'Nicole Raquel Dennis and Ryan Carter, Turn Up, Cadogan Hall

Light And Sound Recognition Award

Carmen Wright
Simeon Miller
Tony Gayle

Costume Design Recognition Award

Jodie Simone Howe
Maybelle Laye
Natalie Pryce

Book and Lyrics Recognition Award

Arinzé Kene
Roy Williams
Shirley Thompson OBE

Musical Director Recognition Award

Ian Oakley
Sean Green
Shiloh Coke

Casting Director Recognition Award

Isabella Odoffin

Best Male Actor In A Play

Lucian Msamati, Master Harold ... and the boys, National Theatre
Paapa Essiedu, Pass Over, Kiln Theatre
Valentine Olukoga, The Fishermen, Trafalgar Studios

Best Female Actor In A Play

Rakie Ayola, On Bear Ridge, Royal Court Theatre
Ronke Adekoluejo, Three Sisters, National Theatre
Sharon D Clarke, Death of a Salesman, Piccadilly Theatre

Best Supporting Male Actor In A Play

Arinzé Kene, Death of a Salesman, Young Vic Theatre
Nari Blair-Mangat, Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre
Reice Weathers, The Upstart Crow, Gielgud Theatre

Best Supporting Female Actor In A Play

Cherrelle Skeete, The High Table, Bush Theatre
Michele Austin, Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre
Rosalind Eleazar, Uncle Vanya, Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Production Play

Death of a Salesman, Piccadilly Theatre
Fairview, Young Vic Theatre
Three Sisters, National Theatre

Best Male Actor In A Musical Award

Jason Brock, Thriller Live, Lyric Theatre
Jonathan Andrew Hume, Come from Away, Phoenix Theatre
Noah Thomas, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Apollo Theatre

Best Female Actor In A Musical Award

Aisha Jawando, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, Aldwych Theatre
Maiya Quansah-Breed, Six the Musical, Arts Theatre
Miriam-Teak Lee, & Juliet, The Shaftesbury Theatre

Best Supporting Male Actor In A Musical Award

Arun Blair-Mangat, & Juliet, The Shaftesbury Theatre
Nicholas McLean, Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre
Tarinn Callender, Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre

Best Supporting Female Actor In A Musical Award

Melanie La Barrie, & Juliet, The Shaftesbury Theatre
Nicole Raquel Dennis, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre
Shanay Holmes, The Bridges of Madison County, Menier Chocolate Factory

Best Musical Production Award

Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre
Thriller Live, Lyric Theatre
TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, Aldwych Theatre

LGBTQ Champion Award

Arun Blair-Mangat
Layton Williams
Rikki Beadle-Blair

Disability Champion Award

Chris Fonseca
Rachel Nwokoro

Best Teacher Of Performing Arts As A Subject Award

David Blake, WAC Arts
Dollie Henry, Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance
Kamara Gray, Urdang Academy/Artistry Youth Dance

Best Recent Graduate Award

Danielle Fiamanya, Guildford School of Acting
Stacy Abalogun, Royal Academy of Dramatic Art
Tonye Scott-Obene, Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts

Lifetime Achievement Award

Shirley Thompson


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 20 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • Exclusive: LaChanze and Celia Rose Gooding Sing from ONCE ON THIS ISLAND as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!
  • Voting Now Open for Top 5 of Next on Stage!
  • Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 10!