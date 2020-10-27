Winners Announced For the Black British Theatre Awards 2020
Here is the full list of all of the 2020 Black British Theatre Awards winners.
The Black British Theatre Awards 2020 championed the artistic excellence and achievements of the black creatives and performers across all aspects of theatre. The program's first television broadcast on Sky Arts highlighted a cross section of some of the 2020 award-winners.
Voted entirely by the public, the award-winning people and productions reflect outstanding contributions that has captivated theatre audiences over the past year.
Best Director Award For A Play Or Musical
Clint Dyer, Death of England, National Theatre
Nadia Latif, Fairview, Young Vic Theatre
Ola Ince, Appropriate, Donmar Warehouse
Roy Alexander Weise, Master Harold &... and the boys, National Theatre
Best Producer Award
Adrian Grant, Thriller Live, Lyric Theatre
Nicole Raquel Dennis and Ryan Carter, Turn Up, Cadogan Hall
Tobi Kyeremateng, My White Best Friend (and Other Letters Left Unsaid), Royal Court
Theatre
Best Choreographer Award
Kenrick 'H2O' Sandy MBE, REDD, Barbican Theatre
Lanre Malaolu, Pass Over, Kiln Theatre
Shelley Maxwell, Master Harold &... and the boys, National Theatre
Best Dance Performance In A Dance Production award
Kenrick 'H2O' Sandy MBE, REDD, Barbican Theatre
Marcelino Sambé, The Cellist, Royal Opera House
Best Dance Production Award
Ingoma, Ballet Black, Barbican Theatre
REDD - Boy Blue, Barbican Theatre
Some Like It Hip Hop - ZooNation, Peacock Theatre
Best Use Of Innovation And Technology
'Nicole Raquel Dennis and Ryan Carter, Turn Up, Cadogan Hall
Light And Sound Recognition Award
Carmen Wright
Simeon Miller
Tony Gayle
Costume Design Recognition Award
Jodie Simone Howe
Maybelle Laye
Natalie Pryce
Book and Lyrics Recognition Award
Arinzé Kene
Roy Williams
Shirley Thompson OBE
Musical Director Recognition Award
Ian Oakley
Sean Green
Shiloh Coke
Casting Director Recognition Award
Isabella Odoffin
Best Male Actor In A Play
Lucian Msamati, Master Harold ... and the boys, National Theatre
Paapa Essiedu, Pass Over, Kiln Theatre
Valentine Olukoga, The Fishermen, Trafalgar Studios
Best Female Actor In A Play
Rakie Ayola, On Bear Ridge, Royal Court Theatre
Ronke Adekoluejo, Three Sisters, National Theatre
Sharon D Clarke, Death of a Salesman, Piccadilly Theatre
Best Supporting Male Actor In A Play
Arinzé Kene, Death of a Salesman, Young Vic Theatre
Nari Blair-Mangat, Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre
Reice Weathers, The Upstart Crow, Gielgud Theatre
Best Supporting Female Actor In A Play
Cherrelle Skeete, The High Table, Bush Theatre
Michele Austin, Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre
Rosalind Eleazar, Uncle Vanya, Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Production Play
Death of a Salesman, Piccadilly Theatre
Fairview, Young Vic Theatre
Three Sisters, National Theatre
Best Male Actor In A Musical Award
Jason Brock, Thriller Live, Lyric Theatre
Jonathan Andrew Hume, Come from Away, Phoenix Theatre
Noah Thomas, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Apollo Theatre
Best Female Actor In A Musical Award
Aisha Jawando, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, Aldwych Theatre
Maiya Quansah-Breed, Six the Musical, Arts Theatre
Miriam-Teak Lee, & Juliet, The Shaftesbury Theatre
Best Supporting Male Actor In A Musical Award
Arun Blair-Mangat, & Juliet, The Shaftesbury Theatre
Nicholas McLean, Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre
Tarinn Callender, Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre
Best Supporting Female Actor In A Musical Award
Melanie La Barrie, & Juliet, The Shaftesbury Theatre
Nicole Raquel Dennis, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre
Shanay Holmes, The Bridges of Madison County, Menier Chocolate Factory
Best Musical Production Award
Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre
Thriller Live, Lyric Theatre
TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, Aldwych Theatre
LGBTQ Champion Award
Arun Blair-Mangat
Layton Williams
Rikki Beadle-Blair
Disability Champion Award
Chris Fonseca
Rachel Nwokoro
Best Teacher Of Performing Arts As A Subject Award
David Blake, WAC Arts
Dollie Henry, Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance
Kamara Gray, Urdang Academy/Artistry Youth Dance
Best Recent Graduate Award
Danielle Fiamanya, Guildford School of Acting
Stacy Abalogun, Royal Academy of Dramatic Art
Tonye Scott-Obene, Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts
Lifetime Achievement Award
Shirley Thompson