Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

See who audiences selected as their favourites last season!

By: Jan. 13, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honour regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Award Winners

Accessibility Champion
David Bellwood - National Theatre

Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Anjali Mehra - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Watermill Theatre

Best Concert Production
SWAG AGE IN CONCERT Gillian Lynne Theatre

Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
David Woodhead - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Watermill Theatre

Best Dance Performance
Ivana Bueno - NUTCRACKER - London Coliseum

Best Dance Production
Romeo and Juliet Royal Ballet & Opera

Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical
Paul Hart - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Watermill Theatre

Best Direction of a New Production of a Play
Ellie Hurt - ROMEO & JULIET - Liverpool Everyman

Best Immersive Event
SUGARBYE - Tobacco Factory

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Musical
Natey Jones - THE HARDER THEY COME - Stratford East

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Play
Joe Locke - CLARKSTON - Trafalgar Theatre

Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Rory Beaton - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Watermill Theatre

Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Ellie Verkerk-Hughes - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Reading Rep Theatre

Best New Production of a Musical
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Watermill Theatre

Best New Production of a Play
PIAF - Watermill Theatre

Best New Regional or Touring Production
BECOMING NANCY - Birmingham Rep and Tour

Best Opera Performance
Anna Sideris - JANE EYRE - Arcola Theatre

Best Opera Production
JANE EYRE - Arcola Theatre

Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical
Aimée Fisher - THE GREAT GATSBY - London Coliseum

Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
David Woodhead - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Watermill Theatre

Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Tom Marshall - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Watermill Theatre

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Musical
Orfeh - BURLESQUE - Savoy Theatre

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Play
Ruaridh Mollica - CLARKSTON - Trafalgar Theatre

Best Theatre Front of House Staff
Watermill Theatre

Best Video Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Gino Green - INTIMATE APPAREL - Donmar Warehouse

Winners can download graphics here.


