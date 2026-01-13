Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honour regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Award Winners

Accessibility Champion

David Bellwood - National Theatre



Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Anjali Mehra - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Watermill Theatre



Best Concert Production

SWAG AGE IN CONCERT Gillian Lynne Theatre



Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

David Woodhead - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Watermill Theatre



Best Dance Performance

Ivana Bueno - NUTCRACKER - London Coliseum



Best Dance Production

Romeo and Juliet Royal Ballet & Opera



Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical

Paul Hart - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Watermill Theatre



Best Direction of a New Production of a Play

Ellie Hurt - ROMEO & JULIET - Liverpool Everyman



Best Immersive Event

SUGARBYE - Tobacco Factory



Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Musical

Natey Jones - THE HARDER THEY COME - Stratford East



Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Play

Joe Locke - CLARKSTON - Trafalgar Theatre



Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Rory Beaton - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Watermill Theatre



Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Ellie Verkerk-Hughes - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Reading Rep Theatre



Best New Production of a Musical

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Watermill Theatre



Best New Production of a Play

PIAF - Watermill Theatre



Best New Regional or Touring Production

BECOMING NANCY - Birmingham Rep and Tour



Best Opera Performance

Anna Sideris - JANE EYRE - Arcola Theatre



Best Opera Production

JANE EYRE - Arcola Theatre



Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical

Aimée Fisher - THE GREAT GATSBY - London Coliseum



Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

David Woodhead - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Watermill Theatre



Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Tom Marshall - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Watermill Theatre



Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Musical

Orfeh - BURLESQUE - Savoy Theatre



Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Play

Ruaridh Mollica - CLARKSTON - Trafalgar Theatre



Best Theatre Front of House Staff

Watermill Theatre



Best Video Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Gino Green - INTIMATE APPAREL - Donmar Warehouse

