West End WICKED Extends Through Sunday 28 May 2023

WICKED, the West End and Broadway musical phenomenon that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, has announced the release of 500,000 new tickets, with public booking now extended at London's Apollo Victoria Theatre until Sunday 28 May 2023.

Already the 9th longest running West End musical in history, Wicked plays Tuesday-Saturday evening performances @ 7.30pm with matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday @ 2.30pm. Four extra Christmas 2022 shows have also been added on Tuesday 20 December, Friday 23 December, Tuesday 27 December and Friday 30 December 2022, all @ 2.30pm. Access performances are confirmed as follows - Captioned: Thursday 15 September 2022 @ 7.30pm, Saturday 18 February 2023 @ 2.30pm; Audio Described: Saturday 12 November 2022 @ 2.30pm, Tuesday 14 March 2023 @ 7.30pm; Sign Language Interpreted: Friday 13 May 2022 @ 7.30pm, Saturday 22 October 2022 @ 2.30pm, Friday 21 April 2023 @ 7.30pm. Tickets are now on sale for all performances at www.WickedTheMusical.co.uk

Wicked currently stars: Lucie Jones (Elphaba), Helen Woolf (Glinda), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible), Gary Wilmot (The Wizard), Carina Gillespie (Nessarose), Nicholas McLean (Boq), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba), Lisa-Anne Wood (Standby for Glinda), Yuki Abe, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Meg Astin, Alishia-Marie Blake, Pàje Campbell, Grace Chapman*, Michael Colbourne, Fergus Dale, Nolan Edwards, Nicola Espallardo, Danny Fogarty, Laura Harrison, Amie Hibbert, Lucie Horsfall, Samuel How, Christian Knight, Nick Len, Jasmine Leung, Rhidian Marc, PaddyJoe Martin, Jessica-Alice McCluskey, Stacey McGuire, Harry Mills, Lewis Newton, Natalie Spriggs, Samantha Thomas**, Joe Thompson-Oubari and James Titchener.

* Maternity cover for Maggie Lynne. **Maternity cover for Joanna Sawyer. Cast subject to change.

Now seen by more than 10 million people in London alone (and 60 million worldwide), "the global sensation" (Independent) is the winner of more than 100 major international awards, including three Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy Award and ten theatregoer voted WhatsOnStage Awards (including 'Best New Musical' and three for 'Best West End Show').

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum's beloved characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked has music and lyrics by multi-Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Godspell, Pippin, The Prince of Egypt, Disney's Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Enchanted and its forthcoming sequel Disenchanted). It is based on the bestselling novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire and written by Emmy and Tony Award nominee Winnie Holzman, creator of the landmark American television series My So-Called Life. Musical staging is by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento with direction by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello.

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone. Executive Producer (UK) Michael McCabe.

Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire is published in the UK by Headline (the book is recommended for readers aged 16+). Wicked: The Grimmerie, a behind-the-scenes look at the musical by David Cote, is published in the UK by Hyperion.

Audience Protocols: the Apollo Victoria Theatre, owned and operated by the Ambassador Theatre Group, continues to maintain stringent public health protocols throughout the venue. For full information, please visit www.atgtickets.com/help/health-and-safety/