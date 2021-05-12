West End Stars Unite For India COVID Relief

West End stars from Bend it Like Beckham, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, & Juliet, Aladdin and Prince of Egypt have assembled to raise awareness for India Covid Relief. Performers including Liam Tamne, Sejal Keshwala, Arun Blair-Mangat, Nadim Naaman, Hiba Elchikhe, Tony Jayawardena and Tim Mahendran have recorded the song "IT MEANS BEAUTFUL" featured in the West End hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

The project titled 'SAME VOICES UNITE' has been created by actor Irvine Iqbal. The video will be launched through various social media channels to create awareness and will direct online audiences to the 'One Family' charity donation pages. Iqbal states, "The situation in India is at breaking point with Covid infection rates now passing 20 million people; we have a duty as a community to raise awareness about this issue now".

The song "IT MEANS BEAUTFUL" written and composed by Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom Macrae will be sung by over 30 performers of South Asian and Middle Eastern heritage. Musical director Dan De Cruz. states, "We are grateful to the producers and writers at Everybody's Talking About Jamie who have allowed us to use their song for such a worthy cause" The creative team include musical direction by Dan De Cruz, assistant musical director Anita Datta, video and recording specialist Keval Tanna from Cardboard Creative, music production by Fred Johanson with Sunita Hinduja as Stage Manager and Irvine Iqbal as Director.

The cast include Nadia Nadarajah, Karl Seth, Nuwan Hugh Perera, Olivia Wylie, Irfan Damani, Kush Khanna, Tony Jayawardena, Liam Tamne, Soophia Foroughi, Kayleigh Thadani, Sejal Keshwala, Sabrina Sandhu, Hiba Elchikhe, Nadim Naaman, Rakesh Boury, Tanveer Singh Devgun, Rekha, Sharan Phull, Zara Naeem, Arun Blair-Mangat, Tim Mahendran, Jassa Ahluwalia, Shahid Abbas Khan, Shiv Rabheru, Joe Thompson-Oubari, Raj Ghatak, Nikita Johal. Sharif Afifi, Anoushka Chadha, Faye Weerasinghe, Hannah Qureshi and Harveen Mann.