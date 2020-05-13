West End Actors Join Virtual Choir for Original Song 'We're Unstoppable' Out This Friday!

Musical theatre writing trio a??James Taylor, Rhiannon Neads and Sally O'Learya?? (Stiff & Kitsch) are releasing their new songa?? 'We're Unstoppable'.a?? The song, performed by West End stars alongside a virtual choir of recent drama school graduates, hopes to raise money for two mental health charities in the UK and Ireland.

The video will be released online, via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Date:a?? Friday 15th May 2020

Time:a?? 12pm

Where:a?? Facebook Sa??tiff & Kitscha??; Twitter @a??stiffandkitscha??; Instagram @a??stiffandkitsch Donations:a?? ha??ttps://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wereunstoppable

The song was written in response to the feeling of helplessness that many artists are feeling right now, with projects unavoidably cut short or cancelled altogether. We wanted to write something hopeful about the power of living in the moment -a?? aa?? sentiment which has wider reaching meaning than for our industry alone. The song has been recorded in the homes of over 40 different artists across the UK & Ireland, all of whom have been deeply affected by the current crisis - creating unity in separation.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You