Watch: New Artwork Revealed For West End Transfer of NEXT TO NORMAL

All new artwork has been revealed for the upcoming West End transfer of the sold-out and critically acclaimed Donmar Warehouse production of Next to Normal.

As previously announced, the musical transfers to Wyndham's Theatre for a strictly limited 14 week season beginning on Tuesday 18 June 2024.

Check out the all new artwork below!

Next To Normal is an intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past.

The cast, reprising their roles from the original Donmar Warehouse production, will be led by Caissie Levy, as Diana Goodman. The cast also includes Jamie Parker, Jack Wolfe, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Trevor Dion Nicholas, and Jack Ofrecio.

