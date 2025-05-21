Wandsworth Reveals Full Summer Line-Up for London Borough of Culture 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wandsworth Council has unveiled its full summer programme as part of its year as London Borough of Culture 2025, featuring a range of festivals, concerts, exhibitions, and heritage events across the borough.

At the heart of the season is Wandsworth Arts Fringe (WAF), returning for its 16th edition from 6 to 22 June, with 180 events across 65 venues over 17 days. From theatre and cabaret to music, dance, and visual art, the Fringe will take over parks, schools, libraries, and community centres throughout the borough. Over 60 events are free, and the council's Access for All scheme offers £3 tickets for eligible residents.

Deputy Council Leader Kemi Akinola said the programme “champions culture for all,” with WAF commissions bringing creative projects to public spaces and schools, while highlighting the borough’s ongoing commitment to arts accessibility and youth participation.

WAF will also partner with the Wandsworth Heritage Festival, running 13 June to 13 July, to explore local history through walking tours, talks, exhibitions, and performances. The collaboration includes events that blend heritage and the arts, with highlights such as poetry readings, musical lectures, and installations exploring memory and place.

As part of the heritage season, the Winstanley Past, Present and Future Festival will run concurrently, celebrating the culture and history of Battersea’s Winstanley and York Road estates.

The summer programme continues with several large-scale events:

Country on the Common (5–6 July, Tooting Common) – A new outdoor country music festival featuring The Shires, Ward Thomas, and Noah Reid, along with themed food, drink, and activities. Tickets on sale at countryonthecommon.com.

Happy Streets Festival (5–6 July) – A free, family-friendly arts weekend in Nine Elms with performances, workshops, and food across venues including St George’s School and the Yvonne Carr Centre.

Battersea Park in Concert (23–25 August) – A bank holiday weekend of open-air concerts with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, “Symphonic Disco,” “A Night at the Movies,” and Jools Holland & His Rhythm and Blues Orchestra. Access for All tickets will be available for these events.

Deputy Mayor for Culture Justine Simons OBE praised the programme as “a vibrant celebration of creativity and community,” and said it would provide “unforgettable opportunities” for residents and young people alike.

More information, tickets, and details on discounted Access for All tickets can be found at: wandsworth.gov.uk/access-for-all.

Comments

Best Musical - Live Standings Maybe Happy Ending - 27% Operation Mincemeat - 18% Death Becomes Her - 17% Vote Now!