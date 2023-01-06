Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WRECKAGE is Now Open at London's Turbine Theatre

Performances run Thursday 5th January – Sunday 22nd January.

Jan. 06, 2023  
The award-winning production of Wreckage is now open at London's Turbine Theatre following a successful run at Edinburgh's Summerhall as part of this year's Fringe Festival.

Executive Producer, Rory Davies, said: "I am thrilled that Harlow Playhouse and Wreckage will be collaborating with Cruse Bereavement Support. Wreckage is a moving story about the ever-evolving bonds and love that never dies. As this piece delicately explores love and loss, it is supported by the UK's leading bereavement charity."

Eva Takacs, London Hub Manager for Cruse Bereavement Support, said "We are proud to be supporting Wreckage as it opens for it's London run. We thank Tom Ratcliffe and the show's production team and cast for telling such a moving story of loss. We know how hard it can be losing someone you love and just how important it can be to have this shown through theatre."

Written by Tom Ratcliffe ("polished and compassionate script," the Scotsman) and directed by Rikki Beadle-Blair MBE, Wreckage is a one-act original drama about love and loss.

It tells the beautiful story of Sam, played by Tom Ratcliffe (Velvet, Sket, 5 Guys Chillin') and his fiancé Noel, played by west end star Michael Walters (Steve, The Inheritance, Death of a Salesman).

Together they have a house, a cat, and their entire lives ahead of them. But when a sudden and permanent distance disrupts their relationship, Sam is left to figure out where their story goes from here.

Wreckage is a touching story about continuing bonds and love that only evolves, and never dies.




