WHITE CHRISTMAS Rehearses 'Limited-Touch' Production Amidst Rising COVID-19 Cases

The tour of White Christmas has rehearsed a new "limited-touch" version of the production amidst rising COVID-19 cases, The Stage reports.

The tour is entering its final three weeks at the Edinburgh Playhouse. Temporary new dressing rooms have been constructed at the theatre to allow cast members to have their own spaces.

"The next few weeks are vital for us as this is when sales are at their peak with families attending during the festive holiday. We need to do everything we can to stay open," said lead producer Jamie Wilson.

The "limited-touch" production means there is no kissing or embracing, to limit contact between members of the cast.

