Video: YOUR LIE IN APRIL Releases New West End Trailer

The new West End musical Your Lie in April has released an all new trailer. The show fuses the classical masterpieces of Rachmaninoff with a contemporary pop infused musical theatre score by Tony, Emmy and Grammy nominated composer Frank Wildhorn. Check out the trailer in the video here!



Kosei Arima, the perfect piano prodigy dubbed the "Human Metronome" for his mechanical accuracy, has won many prestigious competitions, but he loses his ability to hear music following the death of his mother. Can his friends help him return to the heights of his piano playing peak?



Your Lie in April is an epic love story about two young people trying to navigate their way in the world of classical music, underscored with Frank Wildhorn's lushly, romantic music.

Your Lie in April has music by Frank Wildhorn with Lyrics by Carly Robyn Green and Tracy Miller. It is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston (Death Note the Musical, Fame, Annie) and co-directed by Jordan Murphy.

Your Lie in April started previews at The Harold Pinter Theatre, Panton St, London SW1 on 28 June and will run to 21 September.

Your Lie in April is based on one of the most popular romantic stories and greatest tearjerkers in Japanese manga history.

