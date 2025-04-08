Video: Watch the Teaser Trailer For THE CRUCIBLE at Shakespeare's Globe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For nine weeks only, The Globe Theatre becomes Salem, Massachusetts, in Director Ola Ince’s unflinching new production of Arthur Miller’s revolutionary thriller. Don’t miss out on the first ever modern classic staged in the wooden ‘O’. The Crucible plays in The Globe Theatre from 8 May through 12 July 2025.

The cast comprises Sarah Belcher as Ann Putnam / Sarah Good, Sarah Cullum as Martha Corey / Ruth Putnam / Cover, Gavin Drea as John Proctor, Joshua Dunn as Cheever, Steve Furst as Reverend Parris, James Groom as Willard / Cover, Joanne Howarth as Rebecca Nurse, Molly Madigan as Mercy Lewis / Cover, Aisha-Mae McCormick as Susanna Walcott / Cover, Stuart McQuarrie as Thomas Putnam / Judge Hathorne, Sarah Merrifield as Tituba, Scarlett Nunes as Betty Parris, Glyn Pritchard as Francis Nurse, Phoebe Pryce as Elizabeth Proctor, Hannah Saxby as Abigail Williams, Gareth Snook as Deputy Governor Danforth, Jo Stone-Fewings as Reverend Hale, Howard Ward as Giles Corey, and Bethany Wooding as Mary Warren.

The Crucible is designed by Amelia Jane Hankin, with music composed by Renell Shaw. Lindsay McAllister is Assistant Director, Kevin McCurdy is Fight Director, Ebony Molina is Movement Director, Raniah Al-Sayed is Intimacy Director, and Annemette Verspeak is Text and Voice coach.

The Crucible was cast by Becky Paris CDG, Casting Director at Shakespeare’s Globe.

About Shakespeare’s Globe

Shakespeare’s Globe is a world-renowned performing arts venue, cultural attraction and education centre located on the bank of the River Thames in London, UK, and is home to The Globe Theatre and Sam Wanamaker Playhouse. Inspired and informed by the unique historic playing conditions of two beautiful iconic theatres, our diverse programme of work harnesses the power of performance, cultivates intellectual curiosity and excites learning to make Shakespeare accessible for all. ‘And let us ... on your imaginary forces work.’ — Henry V, Prologue

