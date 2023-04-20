Video: Watch the All New Trailer For GREATEST DAYS

An all new trailer and artwork have been released for GREATEST DAYS, the cinematic adaptation of TAKE THAT's smash-hit stage musical The Band, out in UK and ROI cinemas on Friday 16th June, with previews Thursday 15th June.

As previously announced TAKE THAT will also be joining a very special Premiere event in London on Thursday 15th June and today we're thrilled to announce that this will include a not-to-be-missed live performance from the band which audiences will also be able to enjoy exclusively in cinemas nationwide at premiere previews taking place that same night.

GREATEST DAYS follows five best friends who have the night of their lives seeing their favourite boy band in concert. Twenty-five years later their lives have changed in many different ways as they reunite for one more epic show by their beloved band, to relight their friendship and discover that maybe their greatest days are ahead of them.

GREATEST DAYS is the feel-good, universal story of love and friendship featuring the hit songs of TAKE THAT. Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald are executive producers for the film.

Directed by Coky Giedroyc (How to Build a Girl), written by Tim Firth (Calendar Girls), and produced by Danny Perkins, Kate Solomon, Jane Hooks, and Karl Spoerri and Viviana Vezzani, the film stars Aisling Bea (This Way Up), Alice Lowe (Black Mirror), Jayde Adams (The Outlaws), Amaka Okafor (The Responder) and Marc Wootton (Nativity!). Lara McDonnell (Belfast), Jessie Mae Alonzo (Little Joe), Nandi Hudson (Army of Thieves), Carragon Guest and Eliza Dobson also star in the film, as well as Aaron Bryan (The Little Mermaid), Joshua Jung (Emma Bunton - Tour), Dalvin Cory (Wicked), Mark Samaras (Swan Lake), Mervin Noronha (What's Love Got to Do with It?)



