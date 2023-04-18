Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch the All New Song '800 Souls' From GLORY RIDE

Performances run 22 April to 29 July, 2023.

Apr. 18, 2023  

Watch an all new video of Niall Sheehy as Cardinal Dalla Costa with the rest of the cast singing '800 Souls' from the world premiere of GLORY RIDE.

GLORY RIDE transports the audience to the golden hills of Tuscany during the darkest days of the Second World War, with a story combining heist, history, humour, and humanity and a soaring new score.

Gino Bartali, one of the most beloved of Italian athletes of all time, had a secret life. A Tour de France winner, in the 1940s he was considered the second most famous man in Italy - after Mussolini. His cycling achievements on the Alps and Pyrenees were legendary, but until recently, few knew that he risked his life by saving hundreds of people from fascism during World War II.

With his cycling career as a cover, Bartali cycled thousands of miles between cities across Italy. Hidden in the frame of his bike were falsified identity cards and other secret documents to help victims cross borders to safety. His bravery rescued hundreds of persecuted Jews and other refugees, many of whom were children. In 2013, Yad Vashem, Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust, recognised Gino Bartali with the honour of Righteous Among the Nations.

Bartali was a local hero as well as a national figurehead, renowned in his community for his indefatigable commitment to helping others. His story has a powerful message about bravery, loyalty and doing the right thing regardless of the consequences.

Victoria Buchholz encountered the story of Gino Bartali while travelling in Tuscany and set out to put it to music as GLORY RIDE, working with her father, Todd, a best-selling author, inventor and senior White House economic adviser.

GLORY RIDE was developed through workshops in New York and Los Angeles featuring top Broadway talent, with sold-out staged concerts last year at The Other Palace Theatre in London.



Robert Boulton’s piece has inexplicably made its way from a cancelled run at the Old Red Lion in 2020 (then rescheduled for late 2021) to the Park Theatre. Unfortunately, the production is essentially the same 2-star show we saw three years ago (an eternity in pandemic years) down the road in Angel. Directed by Michael Cottrell, it’s a rabid episode of Black Mirror wannabe. It’s #MeToo on steroids afflicted by a dearth of analytical depth. The script stalls too much, avoiding any critical exploration of the issues it’s supposedly about.
