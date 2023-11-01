Video: Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL

The musical opens at the Apollo Theatre in London’s West End tonight, Wednesday 1 November.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

POPULAR

THE WITCHES Leads our Top Ten Shows for November Photo 1 THE WITCHES Leads our Top Ten Shows for November
Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 2 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 4 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024

The Time Traveller's Wife Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £18
Cast
Photos
Videos

An all new trailer has been released for the West End production of The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical. The world premiere production of The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical opens at the Apollo Theatre in London’s West End tonight, Wednesday 1 November. Previews began on 7 October 2023. 

The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical stars David Hunter as Henry, Joanna Woodward as Clare, Tim Mahendran as Gomez, Hiba Elchikhe as Charisse, Ross Dawes as Henry’s Dad, Sorelle Marsh as Henry’s Mum, Alwyne Taylor as the Librarian, Irfan Damani as Clare’s Dad, Alexandra Doar as Clare’s Mum, Alex Lodge as Jason/Mark and Helena Pipe as Dr Kendrick. 

The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical has a book by Lauren Gunderson, original music and lyrics by Joss Stone and  Dave Stewart, additional music by Nick Finlow and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan. The production is directed by Bill Buckhurst and designed by Anna Fleischle, with choreography by Shelley Maxwell.

It is produced by Colin Ingram, InTheatre Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Teresa Tsai, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Crossroads Live.






RELATED STORIES

1
Tickets For MEAN GIRLS in the West End Go On Sale Today Photo
Tickets For MEAN GIRLS in the West End Go On Sale Today

So fetch! Tickets go on sale today for MEAN GIRLS at the Savoy Theatre! The smash hit musical comedy based on the Paramount Pictures film of the same name will debut at the West End’s Savoy Theatre on 5 June 2024, with opening on 19 June 2024.

2
Photos: Go Inside A NIGHTMARE ON WEST STREET Halloween Party at The Ivy Club Photo
Photos: Go Inside A NIGHTMARE ON WEST STREET Halloween Party at The Ivy Club

Theatrical charity, Acting for Others, The Ivy Club and actor Robert Rees presented the Halloween party, A Nightmare on West Street, on Sunday 29 October at London’s exclusive private members’ bar The Ivy Club, West Street. See photos!

3
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse

See rehearsal photos of Oliver! at Leeds Playhouse.

4
Video: Watch Jenny Fitzpatrick Perform ‘As Long As He Needs Me’ From OLIVER! Photo
Video: Watch Jenny Fitzpatrick Perform ‘As Long As He Needs Me’ From OLIVER!

Leeds Playhouse has released exclusive footage of the West End’s Jenny Fitzpatrick performing the ballad ‘As Long As He Needs Me’ from Lionel Bart’s Oliver!

From This Author - Stephi Wild

Photos & Video: MJ Celebrates Halloween With Special 'Thriller' PerformancePhotos & Video: MJ Celebrates Halloween With Special 'Thriller' Performance
Exclusive: Watch 'Barrett's Song' from TITANIC THE MUSICALExclusive: Watch 'Barrett's Song' from TITANIC THE MUSICAL
Video: Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed!Video: Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed!
Video: Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICALVideo: Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL

Videos

Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed! Video
Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed!
Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL
Photos & See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Video
Photos & See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SPAMALOT
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You