Video: Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL

The musical opens at the Apollo Theatre in London’s West End tonight, Wednesday 1 November.
An all new trailer has been released for the West End production of The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical. The world premiere production of The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical opens at the Apollo Theatre in London’s West End tonight, Wednesday 1 November. Previews began on 7 October 2023.
The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical stars David Hunter as Henry, Joanna Woodward as Clare, Tim Mahendran as Gomez, Hiba Elchikhe as Charisse, Ross Dawes as Henry’s Dad, Sorelle Marsh as Henry’s Mum, Alwyne Taylor as the Librarian, Irfan Damani as Clare’s Dad, Alexandra Doar as Clare’s Mum, Alex Lodge as Jason/Mark and Helena Pipe as Dr Kendrick.
The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical has a book by Lauren Gunderson, original music and lyrics by Joss Stone and Dave Stewart, additional music by Nick Finlow and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan. The production is directed by Bill Buckhurst and designed by Anna Fleischle, with choreography by Shelley Maxwell.
It is produced by Colin Ingram, InTheatre Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Teresa Tsai, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Crossroads Live.
