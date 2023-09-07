Video: Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month

The musical will be released in selected cinemas across the UK and internationally on 19 and 22 October 2023

By: Sep. 07, 2023

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
The West End sensation, The Prince of Egypt: The Musical, will be released in selected cinemas across the UK and internationally on 19 and 22 October 2023 by Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in Event Cinema.

Check out an all new trailer below!

Filmed live at the West End's Dominion Theatre, London, the show features a cast and orchestra of 60 performers, making it one of the biggest musicals ever staged. The Prince of Egypt: The Musical is the must-see event for all fans of musical theatre and event cinema. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here

Based on the classic DreamWorks Animation film, the classic story has been brought to life by Stephen Schwartz’s music, including Academy Award®-winning song “When You Believe” and Sean Cheesman’s choreography. This epic, critically acclaimed production tells an inspiring tale of resilience and hope.

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever. Filmed live in London, this spectacular stage show comes to cinemas for the first time.

The Prince of Egypt: The Musical has music and lyrics by multi-Grammy® and Academy Award®-winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and features 10 new songs written by Stephen Schwartz together with 5 of his beloved songs from the DreamWorks Animation film (When You Believe, Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven’s Eyes and The Plagues). The Prince of Egypt was directed for the stage by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman.







1
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Filmed Live At Londons Dominion Theatre Photo
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Filmed Live At London's Dominion Theatre

The Prince of Egypt has this week been filmed live at London's Dominion Theatre by Universal Pictures Content Group. Plans for its broadcast will be released at a later date. The live capture of Scott Schwartz's production is directed by Brett Sullivan and produced by Dione Orrom.

2
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Cancels Performances Through 7 August Due to Positive COVID-19 Case Photo
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Cancels Performances Through 7 August Due to Positive COVID-19 Case

The Prince of Egypt has once again been forced to cancel upcoming performances due to Government-enforced COVID-19 legislation. Performances through 7 August have been cancelled at this time.

3
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Suspends Performances Through 20 July Photo
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Suspends Performances Through 20 July

Ticket buyers will be contacted by their point of purchase via email, and will be offered the option to exchange their tickets or receive a refund or credit voucher. Learn more here!

4
VIDEO: Clive Rowe Gives Sneak Peek of West End Return of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Photo
VIDEO: Clive Rowe Gives Sneak Peek of West End Return of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

Last Thursday the popular West End musical The Prince of Egypt, based on the 1998 animated classic from DreamWorks Animation, made its triumphant return to the stage. To welcome back the epic Stephen Schwartz tuner, we sent our very own @WestEndReporter Tom Hayden Millward down to the Dominion Theatre to meet the cast's newest member Clive Rowe.

