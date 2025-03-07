Video: Watch Steve Coogan In DR. STRANGELOVE Live Capture Preview

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Seven-time BAFTA Award-winner Steve Coogan plays four roles in the world premiere stage adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s comedy masterpiece Dr. Strangelove. In cinemas from 27 March, find your local venue here. This explosively funny satire, about a rogue U.S General who triggers a nuclear attack, is led by a world-renowned creative team including Emmy Award-winner Armando Iannucci and Olivier Award-winner Sean Foley.

Giles Terera plays General Buck Turgisdon, with John Hopkins as General Jack D. Ripper, Oliver Alvin-Wilson as Jefferson, Penny Ashmore as Vera Lynn, Ben Deery as General Staines, Richard Dempsey as Frank, Mabli Gwynne as Swing, Mark Hadfield as Faceman, Tony Jayawardena as Russian Ambassador Bakov, Tom Kelsey (Ensemble), Daniel Norford (Ensemble), Dharmesh Patel as Lincoln, Adam Sina (Ensemble), Alex Stoll (Ensemble) and Ben Turner as Colonel Bat Guano.

The production was performed at the Noël Coward Theatre in London’s West End run through Saturday 25 January 2025before beginning a limited engagement at Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from Wednesday 5 – Saturday 22 February 2025.

With a world-renowned creative team led by BAFTA and Emmy Award winner Armando Iannucci and Olivier Award winner Sean Foley, this explosively funny satire of mutually assured destruction will leave a whole new generation of audiences laughing and afraid.

