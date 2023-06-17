Video: Watch Maude Apatow Perform 'Don't Tell Mama' from CABARET at West End Live

The new cast began performances on May 29 at the Kit Kat Club.

By: Jun. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House Photo 2 Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend Photo 3 Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today Photo 4 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today

Maude Apatow and the cast of Cabaret performed 'Don't Tell Mama' at West End Live today, introduced by Mason Alexander Park.

Watch the performance below!

Cabaret stars, Maude Apatow (HBO’s Euphoria) as Sally Bowles, Mason Alexander Park (Netflix’s The Sandman) as Emcee, Beverley Klein as Fraulein Schneider and Teddy Kempner as Herr Schultz.

The cast also includes Nathan Ives Moiba as ‘Cliff Bradshaw’, Danny Mahoney as ‘Ernst Ludwig’ and Michelle Bishop as ‘Fraulein Kost’. The cast is completed by Gabriela Benedetti, Emily Benjamin, Charles Croysdill, Laura Delany, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Ying Ue Li, Ela Lisondra, Chris O’Mara, Grant Neal, Hicaro Nicolai, Adam Taylor, Toby Turpin, Patrick Wilden and Sophie Maria Wojna.

The Prologue Company currently includes Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Laura Braid, Reuben Greeph, James Hastings, Samantha Ho, Emma Holt, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine Mcloughlin and Callum Sterling.

This unique production of CABARET opened in December 2021 to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. In April 2022 the production won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history. The production has also won three prestigious Critics Circle Awards and most recently the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Design for designer Tom Scutt.

One of the most successful musicals of all time CABARET features the songs Wilkommen, Don’t Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: CABARET Celebrates John Kander and Joel Greys Lifetime Achievement Tony Awards Photo
Video: CABARET Celebrates John Kander and Joel Grey's Lifetime Achievement Tony Awards

An all new video has been released featuring the Emcees of London’s Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club celebrating John Kander and Joel Grey’s Tony Lifetime Achievement Awards!

2
VIDEO: Watch New Trailer for Olivier Award-Winning CABARET Photo
VIDEO: Watch New Trailer for Olivier Award-Winning CABARET

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB swept the boards at this year’s Olivier Awards winning seven awards, equalling the amount previously won by the musicals Hamilton and Matilda the Musical and we have a new video trailer for the production.

3
Photos: First Look at Fra Fee, Amy Lennox, and More in CABARET Photo
Photos: First Look at Fra Fee, Amy Lennox, and More in CABARET

Cabaret gets its new leads beginning tonight and we have the first photos! Fra Fee will play 'The Emcee' and Amy Lennox will play 'Sally Bowles' from 21 March - 25 June 2022. This unique production opened in December last year to critical and audience acclaim.

4
Review Roundup: CABARET Opens in the West End Photo
Review Roundup: CABARET Opens in the West End

The revival of Kander and Ebb's CABARET, directed by Rebecca Frecknall, opened last night at the Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre in London's West End. It stars Eddie Redmayne as the Emcee, Jessie Buckley as Sally Bowles and Omari Douglas as Clifford Bradshaw. Read the reviews below!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at All New Footage From MRS. DOUBTFIRE in London Video Video: First Look at All New Footage From MRS. DOUBTFIRE in London
First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH Video
First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You