Video: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Curve Star Molly Lynch Sings 'The Sound of Music'

Curve is presenting THE SOUND OF MUSIC this Christmas. Watch Molly Lynch, who will play Maria, singing the musical’s title song, in a video filmed at Leicestershire's iconic Bradgate Park.

Earlier this year, Curve revealed stars of its recent acclaimed production of MY FAIR LADY, Molly Lynch and David Seadon-Young, would make a triumphant return to the theatre, playing the roles of Maria and Captain Georg von Trapp.

Joining Lynch and Seadon-Young will be five-time nominee and two-time Olivier Award-winner Joanna Riding (CAROUSEL, National Theatre and MY FAIR LADY, Drury Lane) as Mother Abbess, the kind and encouraging leader of Nonnberg Abbey. Riding’s other credits include Stephen Sondheim’S OLD FRIENDS at the Gielgud Theatre and on Broadway, FOLLIES, National Theatre, ITV series RIDLEY and MCDONALD AND DODDS, as well as the 2014 blockbuster film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s INTO THE WOODS.

Liesl, the eldest of the von Trapp siblings, will be played by Aviva Tulley, who recently played Dorothy in Curve’s THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Gillian Lynne Theatre and on tour across the UK, as well as roles in LES MISERABLES (International arena tour) and ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (Southwark Playhouse). Faye Brookes, known for playing Kate Connor on ITV’s CORONATION STREET and whose extensive theatre credits include CHICAGO (UK and Ireland tour), LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL (UK tour), CONSTELLATIONS (Barn Theatre), will play socialite Baroness Elsa Schraeder, Captain von Trapp’s fiancée.

Maria, a free-spirited novice nun, is sent to look after the rowdy von Trapp children. Defying Captain von Trapp’s strict orders, Maria captures the children’s hearts using creativity and music to educate, inspire and bring order into their lives. Soon the entire family is under the spell of Maria’s unquenchable zest for life and even the Captain’s steely heart begins to soften, as they fall in love. But when Captain von Trapp is commanded to report for duty in the German navy, their Austrian idyl is shattered, as they must flee the Nazis and embark on the most important and dangerous journey of their lives.

This heart-warming tale of family, romance and rebellion features a timeless score including “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” and of course, its soaring title number, “The Sound of Music.”