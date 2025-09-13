Video: Sneak Peek into Rehearsals for PRIVATE LIVES at Rose Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



See the sneak peek into the rehearsal room for Private Lives, a Rose Theatre, Octagon Theatre Bolton & Mercury Theatre co-production, in association with Northern Stage, supported by a grant from The Royal Theatrical Support Trust. Performances run October 14 through October 25.

The show is directed by Directed by 2024 RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award-winner Tanuja Amarasuriya. Cast includes Jodie Cuaresma, Ashley Gerlach, Chirag Benedict Lobo, Pepter Lunkuse, Sade Malone, Imogen Khan, and Peter Stone.

Amanda and Elyot are charming, rich, utterly reckless – and divorced. When they meet unexpectedly on the first night of their honeymoons with new partners, in the balmy moonlight of the French Riviera, old flames re-ignite, and impulsive love takes hold. But they divorced for a reason, and their fiery romance soon spirals into a chaotic riot of passionate desire, slanging matches and outrageous battles.

Set against a backdrop of 1930s glamour, Private Lives is a sparkling comedy of manners – hilarious, stylish, and a rollercoaster of emotions, filled with razor-sharp wit, sizzling chemistry, and timeless sophistication.