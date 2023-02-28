Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Sneak Peek at SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL on UK Tour

The video features Lewis Cornay as SpongeBob, Irfan Damani as Patrick and Chrissie Bhima as Sandy.

Feb. 28, 2023  

The upcoming UK tour of The Spongebob Musical has released an all new sneak peek video featuring members of the cast! The video, which features the show's opening song, 'Bikini Bottom Day', includes Lewis Cornay as SpongeBob, Irfan Damani as Patrick and Chrissie Bhima as Sandy.

Check it out below!

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and became the hottest star on Broadway? SpongeBob SquarePants! Plunge into this stunning all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show!

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world!

With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world! An exciting new production featuring irresistible characters, magical choreography and dazzling costumes; this deep-sea pearl of a show is really set to make a splash with audiences young and old as the must-see musical of 2023. The future is bright, the future is bold, the future is THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg, with book by Kyle Jarrow and featuring original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I. and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt. Musical production conceived by Tina Landau.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL will be directed by Tara Overfield Wilkinson (she/her), with choreographer Fabian Aloise (he / him), designer Steve Howell (he / him), Musical Supervisor Mark Crossland (he / him), Musical Director Marcus Carter-Adams (he/him), Costume Designer Sarah Mercade (she / her), Lighting and Video Designer Ben Bull (he / him), Sound Designer Ben Harrison (he / him), Costume and Wig Supervisor Megan Rarity (she / her), Associate Choreographer Paris Green (she/her) and Casting Director Harry Blumenau Casting (he / him). Selladoor Worldwide General Management.






