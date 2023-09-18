Video: Jenna Russell Sings 'There's More To Life' From FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS

Flowers For Mrs Harris will play at Riverside Studios from September 30 to November 26 2023 and tickets are on sale now.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

Jenna Russell sings 'There's More to Life' in an all new performance from Flowers For Mrs Harris. Flowers For Mrs Harris will play at Riverside Studios from September 30 to November 26 2023 and tickets are on sale now.

Jenna Russell will star in the role of ‘Mrs Harris’ and will be joined by Hal Fowler (London Road – National Theatre) as ‘Albert Harris / Marquis de Chassagne’, Olivier Award-nominee Kelly Price (What’s New Pussycat? - Birmingham REP) as ‘Lady Dant / Madame Colbert’, Annie Wensak (Half A Sixpence – West End & Chichester Festival Theatre) as ‘Violet / French Char Lady’, Charlotte Kennedy (My Fair Lady – London Coliseum, UK & Ireland Tour) as ‘Pamela / Natasha’, Nathanael Campbell (Come From Away – West End & Abbey Theatre, Dublin) as ‘Bob / Andre’, David McKechnie (Standing at the Sky’s Edge – Sheffield Theatres & National Theatre) as ‘Major / Monsieur Armand’ and Pippa Winslow (Bonnie & Clyde – West End) as ‘Countess / Sybill Sullivan’. The cast will be completed by Issy Khogali (professional debut), Richard Morse (School of Rock – West End, UK & Ireland Tour), Off West End Award-nominee Harry Singh (ANIMAL – Park Theatre & Hope Mill Theatre) and Abigail Williams (Elegies of Angels, Punks & Raging Queens – Charing Cross Theatre). Casting is by Jane Deitch.

Based on the novel by Paul Gallico and adapted for the stage by Richard Taylor (The Go-Between) and Rachel Wagstaff (The Mirror Crack’d), Flowers for Mrs Harris is a celebration of kindness, friendship and carrying on in the face of grief.  This will be the first London production of the critically acclaimed musical since its premiere in Sheffield in 2016, which was followed by a highly successful run at the Chichester Festival Theatre.

For Ada Harris, day-to-day life is spent cleaning houses. But one day when she is working for a wealthy client in Belgravia, she happens upon a Dior dress that takes her breath away.

In that magical moment, Ada has an epiphany and sets off on a journey that will change her life... From the cobbled streets of post-war London to the magical avenues of Paris and beyond, Ada transforms the lives of everyone she meets along the way, but can she let go of her past and finally let her own life blossom?






