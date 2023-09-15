Video: Jenna Russell Sings 'Rain On Me' From FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS

Flowers For Mrs Harris will play at Riverside Studios from September 30 to November 26 2023 and tickets are on sale now.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Photo 1 Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playi Photo 2 Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playing Hester Leggett and Fandoms
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September Photo 3 THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September
Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Photo 4 Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Racism and Relevance in Adapting GREAT EXPECTATIONS

Jenna Russell sings 'Rain On Me' in an all new performance from Flowers For Mrs Harris. Flowers For Mrs Harris will play at Riverside Studios from September 30 to November 26 2023 and tickets are on sale now.

Check out the video below!

Jenna Russell will star in the role of ‘Mrs Harris’ and will be joined by Hal Fowler (London Road – National Theatre) as ‘Albert Harris / Marquis de Chassagne’, Olivier Award-nominee Kelly Price (What’s New Pussycat? - Birmingham REP) as ‘Lady Dant / Madame Colbert’, Annie Wensak (Half A Sixpence – West End & Chichester Festival Theatre) as ‘Violet / French Char Lady’, Charlotte Kennedy (My Fair Lady – London Coliseum, UK & Ireland Tour) as ‘Pamela / Natasha’, Nathanael Campbell (Come From Away – West End & Abbey Theatre, Dublin) as ‘Bob / Andre’, David McKechnie (Standing at the Sky’s Edge – Sheffield Theatres & National Theatre) as ‘Major / Monsieur Armand’ and Pippa Winslow (Bonnie & Clyde – West End) as ‘Countess / Sybill Sullivan’. The cast will be completed by Issy Khogali (professional debut), Richard Morse (School of Rock – West End, UK & Ireland Tour), Off West End Award-nominee Harry Singh (ANIMAL – Park Theatre & Hope Mill Theatre) and Abigail Williams (Elegies of Angels, Punks & Raging Queens – Charing Cross Theatre). Casting is by Jane Deitch.

Based on the novel by Paul Gallico and adapted for the stage by Richard Taylor (The Go-Between) and Rachel Wagstaff (The Mirror Crack’d), Flowers for Mrs Harris is a celebration of kindness, friendship and carrying on in the face of grief.  This will be the first London production of the critically acclaimed musical since its premiere in Sheffield in 2016, which was followed by a highly successful run at the Chichester Festival Theatre.

For Ada Harris, day-to-day life is spent cleaning houses. But one day when she is working for a wealthy client in Belgravia, she happens upon a Dior dress that takes her breath away.

In that magical moment, Ada has an epiphany and sets off on a journey that will change her life... From the cobbled streets of post-war London to the magical avenues of Paris and beyond, Ada transforms the lives of everyone she meets along the way, but can she let go of her past and finally let her own life blossom?






RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Cast Set For THESE MAJESTIC CREATURES at Stephen Joseph Theatre Photo
Cast Set For THESE MAJESTIC CREATURES at Stephen Joseph Theatre

Casting has been announced for a brand new play, These Majestic Creatures, which will play at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre from 20 October to 4 November 2023. Find out who is starring in the play here!

2
Birmingham Hippodrome Gala Raises Over £22,000 For Aspiring Young Performers Photo
Birmingham Hippodrome Gala Raises Over £22,000 For Aspiring Young Performers

Birmingham Hippodrome’s recent gala evening has raised £22,500 to support young performers through its youth programme. Learn more about the gala here!

3
Refik Anadol and the Yawanawá Brazilian Indigenous Community Debut Digital Artwork Photo
Refik Anadol and the Yawanawá Brazilian Indigenous Community Debut Digital Artwork Series in London

Starting 13 September, Winds of Yawanawa, a large-scale digital work co-created by trailblazing new media artist Refik Anadol and the Yawanawá, an indigenous people of Brazil, is on view at Annabel’s as part of the “Annabel’s For The Amazon” campaign. Learn more about the artwork and how to view it here!

4
Cast Announced For Carly Churchills Wickedly Funny OWNERS At Jermyn Street Theatre Photo
Cast Announced For Carly Churchill's Wickedly Funny OWNERS At Jermyn Street Theatre

Today, Jermyn Street Theatre announces the casting of its timely revival of Caryl Churchill's wickedly funny first play about power, property, and possession.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: Jenna Russell Sings 'Rain On Me' From FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRISVideo: Jenna Russell Sings 'Rain On Me' From FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS
Video: Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE at Hudson Valley Shakespeare FestivalVideo: Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
Video: Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on BroadwayVideo: Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
Video: Carnegie Mellon University's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts EducationVideo: Carnegie Mellon University's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education

Videos

Jenna Russell Sings 'Rain On Me' From FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS Video
Jenna Russell Sings 'Rain On Me' From FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS
Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month Video
Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Video
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
SIX

Recommended For You