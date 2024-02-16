Video: Go Behind the Scenes of HADESTOWN's First West End Performance

Performances of Hadestown in the West End began on 10 February at the Lyric Theatre.

Check out footage of the cast preparing for their first performance below! See what Gloria Gloria Onitiri (Persephone), Melanie La Barrie (Hermes) and more had to say!

The West End cast includes Dónal Finn (Orpheus) known for playing Mat Cauthon in Series 2 of Prime's The Wheel of Time, Grace Hodgett Young (Eurydice) who is currently starring as Betty Schaefer in Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre, Grammy Award-winner Zachary James (Hades) who originated the role of Lurch in The Addams Family at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Broadway and the role of Abraham Lincoln in the world premiere of Philip Glass Opera The Perfect American at Teatro Real in Madrid, Musical Theatre actress and singer Melanie La Barrie (Hermes) whose many credits include originating the roles of Mrs. Corry in Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre and Nurse in & Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre, and Gloria Onitiri (Persephone) who originated the role of Fairy Godmother in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, Princess Desiree in Upstart Crow at the Apollo Theatre and who previously performed in Hadestown at The National Theatre.

Bella Brown, Madeline Charlemagne, and Allie Daniel play the Fates and Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Beth Hinton-Lever, Waylon Jacobs, and Christopher Short will play the Workers, with Lucinda Buckley, Ryesha Higgs, Miriam Nyarko, and Simon Oskarsson as Swings.

Hadestown features music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell, who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album. Mitchell then transformed the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin, whose theatre credits include Mission Drift (National Theatre) and American Clock (The Old Vic).

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.