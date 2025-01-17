Video: David Tennant and Cush Jumbo Talk MACBETH Ahead of Cinema Screening

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An all new video Q&A has been released featuring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, the stars of the critically-acclaimed Donmar Warehouse production of Macbeth. Check out the Q&A video here!

The production will be screened in cinemas across the UK and internationally from 5 February 2025. Directed by Max Webster, Macbeth was filmed live during its run at Donmar Warehouse in London.

David Tennant and Cush Jumbo lead the cast in this new production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, filmed live at The Donmar Warehouse in London, especially for the big screen. Unsettling intimacy and brutal action combine at breakneck speed as Max Webster (Life of Pi, Henry V) directs this tragic tale of love, murder, and nature’s power of renewal. The immersive 5.1 cinema surround sound places the audience inside the minds of the Macbeths, asking are we ever really responsible for our actions?

The full list of cinemas can be found at www.MacbethDonmarCinema.com

