Video: DEATH OF ENGLAND at @sohoplace Releases New Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Clint Dyer and Roy Williams' three state of the nation plays, Death of England: Michael, Death of England: Delroy and Death of England: Closing Time are being performed together in the West End for the very first time as a unique theatrical event for a strictly limited season @sohoplace theatre. Watch a trailer for the productions in the video here.

Starring Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You, The Lazarus Project), Thomas Coombes (Baby Reindeer, Luther: The Fallen Sky), Erin Doherty (The Crown, Chloe) and Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune, Sex Education) and directed by Clint Dyer.

These three interconnected plays can be watched as a stand-alone experience or seen together. Across the three plays, connections and themes come together as Michael, Delroy, Denise and Carly navigate the joys and challenges of what it means to be British in 2024.

Performances for Death of England: Michael began on 15 July, Death of England: Delroy began on 23 July and Death of England: Closing Time began on 22 August. All three plays will be performed in rep until 28 September.

Thomas Coombes (Baby Reindeer, Luther: The Fallen Sky) stars in Death of England: Michael, Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You, The Lazarus Project) stars in Death of England: Delroy and Erin Doherty (The Crown, Chloe) and Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune, Sex Education) star as Carly and Denise in Death of England: Closing Time.

The Death of England plays are directed by Clint Dyer, Deputy Artistic Director of The National Theatre.

Comments