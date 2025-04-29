Video: Courtney Stapleton and Dora Gee Perform Titular Track From THE MAD ONES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Mad Ones musical has released a brand-new version of the show's titular track, featuring leading stars Courtney Stapleton and Dora Gee. With the car an important symbol in the show, the recording has been fittingly filmed in a scrapyard. Check out the video here!

The Mad Ones will run Wednesday 7th May to Sunday 1st June 2025 at the Other Palace.

Featuring music by Bree Lowdermilk with book and lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, this hilarious and moving musical traverses the complexities of mother-daughter dynamics and the universal experience of high school relationships.

Caught between a yearning for the unknown and feeling bound by expectation, 18-year-old Samantha Brown telescopes back to a time to relive her senior year. We meet the characters who were her life before her world fell apart - Sam’s well-intentioned helicopter mother, Bev, her high school sweetheart boyfriend, Adam, and her painfully alive Best Friend, Kelly, who haunts her. Full of huge, soaring songs and invigorating vocals, The Mad Ones blends the perfect mixture of humour and heartache, presenting the very best of a contemporary musical theatre show.

