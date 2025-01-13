Video: COME ALIVE! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular New Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



COME ALIVE! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular is the brand new circus spectacular now playing in London’s Earls Court. As previously announced, the season has been extended due to popular demand, now booking to September 2025. Check out an all new trailer here!

COME ALIVE! is a Circus Spectacular inspired by the world of The Greatest Showman featuring West End talent and international circus acts. The show includes performances of all of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s hit songs from the 20th Century Fox Motion Picture including ‘This Is Me’, ‘Rewrite the Stars’, ‘A Million Dreams’, and more. All ticket holders are invited to explore the world of the Empress Museum before taking their seats in a 700-capacity Big Top.

At the helm of the production is Drama Desk award-winning Creative Director Simon Hammerstein (co-founder of The Box and the mastermind behind Usher’s sold-out ‘My Way’ Las Vegas Residency and producer of Queen of the Night).

The creative team consists of Music Producer and Olivier Award-nominated Matthew Brind (Paddington 2, Just For One Day, Legally Blonde - West End), Choreographers Jerry Reeve (Taylor Swift, The Queen’s Jubilee Platinum Party At The Palace) and Lukas McFarlane (Strictly Come Dancing, So You Think You Can Dance?, The X Factor), Emmy Award-nominated Lighting Designer Adam Bassett for Woodroffe Basset Design (The Rolling Stones - ‘SIXTY’ Tour 2022, London 2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony, Adele - Live), Set Designer Ruby Law(Billie Eilish, Jorja Smith, the Royal Albert Hall, Sadler's Wells Theatre), Costume Designer Susan Kulkarni (The Peripheral, Silence, Dirty Dancing - Secret Cinema), Art Director Mika Handley (Aladdin – West End, Guardians of the Galaxy – Secret Cinema) and Casting by Pearson Casting (Starlight Express, Six).

COME ALIVE! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular is inspired by the 20th Century Fox Motion Picture The Greatest Showman story by Jenny Bicks and songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. It is produced by Outside The Box Amusements and TSG Entertainment.

