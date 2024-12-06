Video: A CHRISTMAS CAROL (ISH) Transfers to the West End

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The iconic character of Mr. Swallow is preparing to spread Christmas cheer once again as a brand-new version of the ensemble comedy A Christmas Carol (ish) transfers to the West End this Winter. Check out a new trailer here!

Taking over @Sohoplace this Christmas, the show will run through until 31st December 2024.

Following a smash hit, sell-out development run in 2022 at Soho Theatre, the much beloved character of Mr. Swallow will bring a Christmas extravaganza only he can deliver to the West End. Returning as Mr. Swallow is Taskmaster loser and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed who has also written the production’s Book and Lyrics, with Music by Oliver Birch (I Want My Hat Back, National Theatre; Sleeping Beauty, Leeds Playhouse). Nick will be joined in the cast once again by Kieran Hodgson (Two Doors Down) and David Elms (Borderline), whilst joining the company for the first time will be acclaimed actor & comedian Martha Howe-Douglas (Ghosts, Horrible Histories).

Join Mr. Swallow and a star-studded cast for an all-singing, all-dancing comedy retelling of Dickens’ festive classic. When Santa cancels Christmas on Christmas Eve, he’s visited by three ghosts who must convince him to see the error of his ways and rediscover the magic of Christmas. But with mere hours to go, and only one working reindeer, how will he deliver everything on time?!

